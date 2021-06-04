Wiggins was part of the team that worked closely with SPD to develop better relationships with the youth in the community.

“Although Officer Wiggins may not have worked with us fulltime, he was still very much a member of our SPD family and will be greatly missed by many who knew him and have worked with him throughout the years,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter in the district's press release.

Funeral arrangements are pending. SCCPSS will offer grief counseling through its Employee Assistance Program to help employees deal with this loss.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham School District remembers veteran police officer who died Wednesday