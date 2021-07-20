Savannah-Chatham K-8, SCELA, charter schools list open houses and uniforms for 2021-22

Shorts, skirts, skorts and jumpers must be no shorter than three inches above the knee. Pants, slacks, skirts, skorts, shorts and jumpers must have a finished hem. No denim jeans, skirts, or cargo pants are allowed.

Shoes must be fully enclosed and buckled or tied securely. Socks must be solid navy, black or white. Tights and leggings may not be worn as an outer garment.

Charles Ellis Montessori Academy: Open House -- Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., Pre K-grade 3; and Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m., grades 4-8. Uniform: solid navy or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Georgetown K-8: Open House -- Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., Kindergarten, grades 1, 2 and 6; and Aug. 2, 3-5 p.m., grades 3, 4, 5, 7, 8). Uniform: solid navy or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Godley Station K-8: Open House -- Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., Kindergarten, grades 1, 2 and 6; and 3-5 p.m., grades 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. Uniform: solid light blue or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Hesse K-8: Open House -- Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., Kindergarten, grades 1, 2 and 6; and 3-5 p.m., grades 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. Uniform: solid hunter green or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

isle of Hope K-8: Open House -- Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., Pre K, kindergarten, grades 1, 2 and grade 6; Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m., grades 3-5; and Aug. 2, 3-5 p.m., grades 7-8. Uniform: solid burgundy or white tops and navy or khaki bottoms.

New Hampstead K-8: Open House -- Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., grades Kindergarten, 1, 2 and grade 6); and 3-5 p.m., grades 3-5, 7-8. Uniform: solid yellow, navy or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Rice Creek: Open House -- Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m., grade 6; and 3-5 p.m., grades 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. Uniform: solid red, navy, or white tops and solid navy or khaki bottoms.

Savannah-Chatham E-learning Academy (SCELA): Virtual Open House -- Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m. Synchronous orientation via Zoom on July 30, beginning at noon; and Aug. 2, beginning at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.; and Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. See the school website at sccpss.com for specific information about electronic device pick up beginning July 30. Uniform: According to the SCELA website"Students must be dressed appropriately for school following the SCCPSS Code of Conduct for non-uniform days. Students should not attend class in their pajamas."

Charter schools

Coastal Empire Montessori Charter: Open House -- Aug. 2, 6-7 p.m., Kindergarten, grades 4, and 5; and 6:45-7:30 p.m., grades 1-3. Uniform: solid navy, gray, or white tops (including t-shirts) and solid navy, black, or khaki bottoms including plaid; jeans are also acceptable.

Oglethorpe Charter: Open House -- Aug. 3, 1-3 p.m. Uniform: solid burgundy tops and solid khaki bottoms. Girls may wear burgundy/gray plaid skirt with solid white button-down blouse and solid burgundy or navy sweater containing the school insignia.

Savannah Classical Academy: Open House -- July 30, 4:40-6 p.m., new students; and Aug. 2, 4:30-6 p.m., returning students. Uniform: See the school's website for specific information at savannahclassicalacademy.org.

Susie King Taylor Community School: Check school website at sktcs.org for updated information. First Day of School is Aug. 9

Tybee Island Maritime Academy: Open House -- Aug. 1, 2:30-4:30, grades 2-5; and 5-7 p.m., grades 5-7; Aug. 2, 1-2 p.m., Kindergarten and grade 1. Check the school website on uniforms and supplies: t tybeeislandmaritimeacademy.com. First Day of School is Aug. 9.

Parents who have questions regarding uniform requirements for their child's school may call their child's school office. The district is also holding a Forward to School Expo at the Savannah Mall from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 24 where staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The district added distribution of student electronic devices is a school-based decision and that schools can begin distributing the devices as early as July 26.

