While the change allows the district to possibly offer more routes, Priority 4 and 5 students — students in choice programs who attend schools outside of their attendance zones — will still not be offered bus transportation.

The district also reminds parents to make sure their contact information is up to date. Parents can click on the red banner across the top of the district website at sccpss.com.

"Adjusting the K-8 schools to a later start time will provide several additional routes that can be offered with the existing number of bus drivers on staff. This change does not mean we can consider other priority levels at this time," the district's email to parents said. "It does mean that we can serve more students [who] were identified as eligible in the priority 1, 2 and 3 levels."

“The district is doing everything [it] can to provide as many students Priority one through three, transportation without disrupting educational services," added Michael Johnson, District 7 representative.

"Safety is a top priority for the District, and we continue to look at every available option to provide safe, timely and reliable transportation for our students. We appreciate your support as we work through these challenging conditions," the district's email continued. "Should you have any questions regarding the new bell schedule for your school, contact us by calling 912-395-5551."

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham County Schools adjusts K-8 schools' bell times due to bus driver shortage