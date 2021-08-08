In May, Dennis was notified by the Georgia Department of Education she was one of 10 statewide finalists for the top honor, from all district teachers of the year throughout Georgia. This next step of the competition included a formal interview and a virtual speech.

Dennis was surprised at her home during the Recognition Ceremony by SCCPSS Superintendent Ann Levett. “I could not be prouder to have someone as deserving as Cherie Dennis represent the talented and dedicated teachers we have throughout Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools,” said Levett. “I am excited to witness the year ahead for Ms. Dennis as she represents not just our district, but the state of Georgia as a nominee for National Teacher of the Year.”

As the 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year, Cherie Dennis will travel around the state and nation, as COVID-19 protocols allow, serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia. She will also be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Dennis is the second Savannah-Chatham County teacher to win the state honor. Ernie Lee, now a history/social studies teacher at Savannah Arts Academy, was named Georgia's Teacher of Year in 2016 while a teacher at Windsor Forest High School.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham County educator named Georgia Teacher of the Year