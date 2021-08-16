Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision unveils new interactive sculptures, training sidewalk

At the end of February, Gary facilitated a day-long workshop in which she asked eight program members to draw shapes representing their journey in learning to live as blind or low vision.

Autumn and Josh enlarged those shapes and had them cut from large pieces of stainless steel. The art duo then went to work welding, smoothing, finishing, and installing the shapes.

“Big shout out to Sean Remion and Joe Moore of Precision Cutting,” said Autumn. “They donated the labor costs of cutting the shapes with their high quality water cutting tools. It was inspiring to see them get excited about pitching in and doing something very practical that was absolutely necessary for this project to come to life. Without their generosity none of this would have been possible.”

Outside, Brandy Smith takes a turn at the mobility sidewalk, excited to be the first person to traverse the fully completed walkway.

Smith lost her vision unexpectedly two years ago when a kidney stone and subsequent infection gave rise to a rare, debilitating bacteria that seized on and destroyed her eye tissue.

“I ended up on a ventilator fighting for my life,” intoned Smith. “To make things worse, not only did I completely lose my left eye, I had a stroke while on the ventilator and had to learn how to walk again. I enjoy being here. I take the bus from Statesboro two to three times every week to volunteer and be part of the community at the center.”

Cory Brooks, not only a graduate of the program and one of the artists responsible for the sculpture’s design, sits on the center’s board. He’s mentor to newcomers and genuinely wants everyone to feel understood and respected. He knows firsthand what it’s like to lose vision and helps people remain focused on all the things they love and still can do.

Standing in front of the newly installed sculpture, Brooks is especially reflective.

“What’s amazing to me, or really more inspiring, is that we took the stories of our struggles and made something really beautiful from them,” pondered Brooks. “I can touch this and know and remember what it was like getting through the really hard times, and getting through those is what made it possible for me to be here and create part of this sculpture.”

Behind Brooks, Smith and Brenda Walker finish up the mobility walk. Both women pause before making their way towards the sculptures. The women touch and interact with the stainless steel pieces.

“I like how I can feel each story,” said Walker. “I like that I knew each person who made this art and brought it to life. I know by feeling, and that tells me everything.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Line Of Sight, mobility training course celebration WHERE: Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, 1141 Cornell Ave. WHEN: Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. INFO: savannahcblv.org/

