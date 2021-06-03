Savannah Book Festival plans for in-person event in February

There were between 100 and 200 viewers on average per the online events, with 12 events that began in October, Dongre said. “We’re looking to continue virtual events throughout the year, maybe on a less frequent basis. I have one scheduled for September with Kyle Mills.”

Kyle Mills is the author of novels including “Rising Phoenix,” “Fade” and “The Second Horseman.”

The usual SBF@Schools also went virtual May 14 with a visit by New York Times bestselling, award-winning, middle school author James Ponti. Since 2010, the SBF@Schools program has brought bestselling authors into local classrooms to give Savannah's students a chance to learn about the writing life.

"Given the past year, at least we were able to provide an author to the schools," Dongre said. "Historically, as many as 26 authors would visit schools during the in-person festival.".

Dongre said she hopes that can return in February along with the 15th annual festival.

During in-person festivals, Dongre said, revenue is 90% sponsorships. The rest are ticket sales, some commission from book sales and Literati membership, with a silver and gold level priced at $200 and $450, respectively.

There are about 8,000 to 10,000 people who attended the 2020 festival, with about 3,500 books sold, Dongre said. The three ticketed events are for the headliners who speak on different days of the three-day event.

On President’s Day weekend, Feb. 17-20, 2022, Dongre said, the "plan is to use the same seven venues on free festival day. We’re checking in with them that they are feeling comfortable about this. Headliners are typically at either the Trustees Theater or the Lucas Theatre.

“We are just starting the selection process” of authors, she said. “We look for our wish list of authors and talk to publicists and submit invitations to authors.”

The first five authors should be announced starting Oct. 1. “We aim for 45 to 50 authors.”

On festival day, authors speak for about 40 to 50 minutes. Attendees can then get their books signed at nearby tents.

In 2019, 507 attendees answered a survey with 31% attending from outside Savannah and Georgia and outside of Bluffton/Hilton Head. There were 0.7% who were international visitors, most likely from Canada. For those visiting outside the area, 63% said the book festival was their primary reason for their visit to Savannah. Of those visiting from outside the area, 78% traveled to Savannah by car, 21% by plane and 47% stayed two or three nights.

New to the SBF board of directors are Ariel Felton, teaching artist and publications manager at Deep Center, Jeffrey Capshew, former vice president of sales at Macmillan Publishing, Brooke Phillips, small business and events manager with Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Kristin Ott, emergency medicine physician with Georgia Emergency Associates, and Bruce Pendleton, former distributor for Swagelok in Kansas City.

For more on the festival, go online to savannahbookfestival.org.

Andria Segedy is the news submissions coordinator for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at asegedy@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @andria_segedy

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Book Festival plans for in-person event in February