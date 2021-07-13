Savannah author writes first book, influenced by Black writer at Savannah Book Festival

“I often say that that’s the moment when I picked up the pen with intention and refused to put it down again. Here was this young, Black author right in front of me,’’ Eady said. “The connection to that moment and ‘Nigel and the Moon’ is that Nana Kwame showed me that my far-fetched dream was an attainable goal. I saw what was possible for me, a young, Black writer.”

Eady believes had he not met Nana Kwame when he did, he may not be published today.

Eady credits his parents for his love of picture books. For a period of time, Eady’s mom was a housekeeper on Hilton Head Island and she was regularly finding picture books that visiting families left behind. After being unclaimed for some time, she’d bring those books to Eady.

“But one time, my parents gave me a picture book that was personalized, and it included my name and my siblings’ names,’’ Eady said. “I still remember the joy I felt of seeing our names for the first time in that way.”

As a writer of novels and poetry, picture books will always have a special place in Eady’s heart.

“I write for children because I want them to have access to experiences they can relate to and/or learn from,’’ Eady said.

"Nigel and the Moon" is semi-autobiographical. Eady’s parents and Nigel’s have had the same occupations and Eady aimed to honor his parents, who are now deceased, in that way. Eady wishes his parents could have read “Nigel and the Moon” and knows they would have supported this dream to write books.

A saying that Eady often repeats is “Had I dreamt a thousand dreams, my parents would have supported me a thousand times.”

“I feel like they saw this author life for me long before I saw it for myself,’’ Eady said. “That brings me comfort.”

Similar to Nigel in the book, Eady loved staring at the moon as a kid. “It was my safe space,’’ Eady said. “My parents bought me several telescopes, and there were some nights, I’d just sit on my parents’ porch in South Carolina and pretend to know exactly what I was looking for out there.”

One of Eady’s favorite memories: every night while walking home, Eady would stare at the moon and wish for one of those Incredible Edible toy candy ovens. He wanted to make gummy worms. Eventually, he got one.

There are more ways in which Nigel’s story has nuggets of Eady’s truth. But Eady thinks Nigel is much braver than Eady was at that age.

Maybe so, but here is this reader’s input: Nigel would certainly be proud of how brave Eady is today.

Eady gives his readers a little advice in the book’s dedication: “For my siblings and their young dreamers. And for you, dear reader. One day you will unlock the secret desires of your heart and fervently pursue them.”

Just like Nigel did in the book. And just like Eady is doing today.

