Savannah art galleries: Shape shifting and controlled explosions in the desert

Artists for August: Gallery 209, 209 E. River St.; gallery209savannah.com. Hannah Burtnik and Olivia Beaumont.

Burtnik creates functional pottery and yard art using the process of wheel-throwing and hand-building. She is fascinated by the different techniques to sculpt, add textures and decoration to her pieces. Hannah is particularly drawn to simple white glazing to highlight the designs. All of her pieces are one of a kind.

Beaumont is best known for her oil paintings of richly dressed animal characters. Olivia’s paintings are full of historical art references. Her use of Renaissance themes, Golden age painting techniques, and costumes borrowed from history’s nobility transport viewers into an Old World. Her portraits have been described by curators as haunting and soulful. Her intent is to invite the viewer into an enchanted world, while striking human chords of wonder, beauty, and humor.

"Gate & Garden": 4-8 p.m. Aug. 21 opening; Location Gallery @ Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St.; gallery profits donated to Friends of the Coastal Gardens throughout the run of show. Through Sept. 17, then moves to Chat Gallery until Oct. 9. Friends of the Coastal Gardens will also be having a container garden sale on our giant staircase that faces Liberty Street.

Artists include Jamie Azevedo, Laurie Darby, Antione deVilliers, Joy Dunigan, Tate Ellington, Calli Laundre, Bellamy Murphy, Dana Richardson, Katherine Sandoz, Sarah Volker, Lisa D. Watson and Heather Young. Each artist was asked to tour the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens and create work inspired by their surroundings when there.

"A Time to Heal" By Kimberly Riner: through Aug. 3-Sept. 5 ON View Artist in Residency; Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.; 2 p.m. Aug. 21 artist talk; 5-9 p.m. Sept. 3 closing reception; sulfurstudios.org/residency.

Collaborate with the artist in the making of a Community Grief Quilt. Riner will create tiles out of black stoneware clay that the community will be invited to add textures to through pressing in items from lost loved ones or special tokens from lost experiences, textured fabric, or participants can visualize their emotions using tools and their hands. Riner will fire the tiles and begin assembling them during the residency period, allowing the public to see this part of the process. This community endeavor will be displayed during her October exhibition “Impermanence” at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.

Carrie Christian & Caroline Daruna: through Aug. 31; JEA, 5111 Abercorn St.; 5-7 p.m. Aug. 26 gallery reception. Christian is a local artist and art instructor. Working in a variety of materials and mediums, her latest show is inspired by family; the beautiful, chaotic, and enduring love that exists within a family. Daruna is a mixed media artist and writer. Her work investigates edges, confluence and emergence.

"Out of the Mouths of Madness": artist Maxx Feist at The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave.; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 14; sulfurstudios.org. Maxx Feist paints monsters of all kinds. They evolve from a place of crippling social anxiety, mental anguish, great fear, great beauty, love, and an overload of caffeine. These monsters swim in a smorgasbord of geometric shapes and colors - pink is a necessity. Juxtaposing both the bright and the dark, Maxx hopes to bring some needed relief in these especially challenging times.

"Simulacra," a fall national juried art exhibition on display in the main gallery at Sulfur Studios from Sept. 2-19. An ARTS Southeast and Sulfur Studios presentation. More information at sulfurstudios.org.

"3+ Dozen" by various artists: Through Aug. 13 in the main gallery; gallery profits donated to programs at Forsyth Farmers Market throughout the run of show; Location Gallery @ Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St.

The show is about individual items that usually come in a dozen. From food products, roses, Greco-Roman Gods, roses, Eastern and Western zodiac signs, Days of Christmas and major arcana from playing cards, this art showcases one individual component from a set of twelve. All the singular studies collect as a visual feast of 3+ Dozen, perhaps indicative of the way we, as almost post pandemic, collect back together after isolating, according to the gallery.

Mediums include painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and more with 17 local artists including Stacie Jean Albano, August Alderman, Claire Barrett, Lennie Ciliento, Jenny Eitel, Maxx Feist, James Graham, Mary Hartman, Ahmad Jackson, Robin Johnson, Rubi McGrory, Marta McWhorter, Michelle Perez, Peter E. Roberts, Shelley Smith, Rose Marie Woulfe and Jason Zimmer.

Southbound visual interpretation with music: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Sept. 11; Photopoint Gallery, 30 Cherokee St., Richmond Hill.

Southbound is an art exhibit visually interpreting Georgia's vibrant and diverse musical heritage. Fifteen songs form the playlist, a selection which includes only music performed, arranged, written, composed, produced, and/or created by a music artist from Georgia. The list features a wide variety of genre: rock, jazz, pop, and R&B, to soul, country and folk. Starts with "Southbound" by the Allman Brothers. Artists shall create an original work of art that depicts a song/artist and/or its various aspects (lyrics, melodies, story, etc.) from the playlist, to visually interpret the obvious to the abstract, from the down and dirty, to the sublime. Details and the playlist online at artsonthecoast.org/2021-annual-exhibit.

Civil War Medicine in Savannah: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. extended through the summer; Massie Heritage Center, 207 E. Gordon St.; admission price varies. Near the end of the Civil War in 1865, Massie School was converted into a Union hospital by Gen. William Sherman. Learn more about this pivotal role Massie served, including about Civil War surgery and pharmacology with a visually engaging exhibit on display in our Heritage Classroom.

Ongoing

ARTS Southeast: New nonprofit with a mission to make Savannah a destination for art and culture in the Southeast by supporting established and emerging artists and engaging a diverse community with programming by developing awareness and appreciation of the arts. Sulfur Studios is flagship program. Executive Director is Emily Earl. artssoutheast.org.

Savannah African Art Museum: Tours from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, with last tour beginning at 4 p.m.; 201 E. 37th St.; savannahafricanartmuseum.org. Virtual tours noon Monday-Friday on the museum’s Facebook. Workshops continue online.

Irritable Pelican Artisan Gallery: 10 a,m.-4 p.m.; 802 1st St., Tybee Island; irritablepelicanartisangallery.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah art galleries: Shape shifting and controlled explosions in the desert