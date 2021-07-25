Savannah Archives: Soda water fountains closed on Sundays for alcohol sales?

To skirt around these laws, which often focused on the selling of soda water, operators took out the bubbles but left the ice cream, layering it with flavored syrups and fruit and naming the treat after the signature day of the week that forced its creation. It was an instant hit and soon soda shops and ice cream parlors all over the country were selling the “Ice Cream Sunday” (or sundae).

Not everyone viewed soda fountains as immoral though. As the Temperance Movement gained ground, those who didn’t see a sweet treat as a sin saw soda fountains as a wholesome alternative to the evils of a saloon. Being able to indulge in an ice cream or soda might keep someone from turning to alcohol instead.

Never one to conform, Savannah had an ordinance that made it illegal to prohibit running a soda fountain shop on Sundays. According to a May 6, 1897, Savannah Morning News article, aldermen were concerned shop owners would be negatively impacted and visitors to the city would not be able to fully experience Savannah, so they decided not to outlaw Sunday soda sales. Even though Savannahians could get their ice cream sodas on Sunday, they certainly still also enjoyed a good wholesome ice cream sundae to beat the summer heat.

