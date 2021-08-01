Savannah Archives: Savannah first in nation to have fully motorized fire department

Within the following decades, the force utilized a variety of auto types, including patrol cars and mobile crime labs.

Fire trucks got their start as horse-drawn hand-pumped basins that could be filled with water by a “bucket brigade” and then manually pumped onto a fire.

Eventually steam powered pumps replaced manual force, and then in the 20th century internal combustion powered fire trucks equipped with ladders enabled firefighters to fight ever bigger fires on taller buildings.

In 1911, the Savannah Fire Department ordered its first auto-combination chemical wagon from American LaFrance Fire Engine Company. It was so successful that the department ordered another 11 motorized apparatuses, making Savannah the first fully motorized fire department in the nation.

