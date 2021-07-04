We hope that by making them accessible online, researchers everywhere will be able to access the wealth of information that they contain. To view the minutes, visit: Record Series 5600PC-10, Minutes of the Park and Tree Commission, 1896-1929, no date Collection Items - Digital Library of Georgia (usg.edu).

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Archives: Park and Tree Commission minutes on civil rights