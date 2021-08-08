Savannah Archives: Maps, surveys, architectural plans now digitized for virtual consumer access

In our first round, 145 maps, surveys, and architectural plans are now available online for the first time through the Digital Image Catalog at: bit.ly/3121plans.

The newly digitized items include architectural plans and drawings for Savannah’s historic City Market, Water Works Pump House Thomas Gamble Building, and Municipal Abattoir, as well as over 100 items from the Engineering Department’s Property Maps collection which showcase Savannah’s neighborhoods, roads, and subdivisions among other geographic treasurers.