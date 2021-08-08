ajc logo
Savannah Archives: Maps, surveys, architectural plans now digitized for virtual consumer access

By City of Savannah Municipal Archives staff
48 minutes ago

With the help of a National Historical Publications and Records Commission subgrant administered by the Georgia Archives and the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council, the City of Savannah Municipal Archives has set up a new in-house archival digitization lab, allowing staff to digitize oversized, fragile, and bound items onsite from the City’s historical collections.

With the new equipment, Municipal Archives staff will be prioritizing collections for digitization to increase virtual public access and bring awareness to the wide range of materials available to Savannah’s citizens in the City’s Archives.

In our first round, 145 maps, surveys, and architectural plans are now available online for the first time through the Digital Image Catalog at: bit.ly/3121plans.

The newly digitized items include architectural plans and drawings for Savannah’s historic City Market, Water Works Pump House Thomas Gamble Building, and Municipal Abattoir, as well as over 100 items from the Engineering Department’s Property Maps collection which showcase Savannah’s neighborhoods, roads, and subdivisions among other geographic treasurers.

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

