Savannah Archives: Great Savannah auto races and how cars fueled the civil rights movement

Races started and finished near Daffin Park, where a festival atmosphere permeated the crowds, and grandstands were placed for spectators to enjoy the races. Two Strobel Airships, which were renowned traveling steerable air balloons 53 feet long by 14.5 feet in diameter and capable of lifting one man, made appearances for the festivities. The races also brought President William Howard Taft to Savannah, who was greeted with much fanfare, including banquets and a parade.

In May 1912, Taft attended the Hibernians Society banquet that had been rescheduled from March 17 to accommodate his schedule.

Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Co., was a frequent spectator of the races and the president of Firestone Tires demanded that the City Jail be turned into a suite when he was unable to find other lodging in town.

Fueling the civil rights movement

In this month’s Hungry for History program, Anne-Solène Bayan, assistant curator at the Telfair Museums, joins the City of Savannah Municipal Archives to present the exhibition “Vehicles of Change: How the Automobile Fueled the Civil Rights Movement,” which notably considers the pivotal role the automobile played during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s when buses and cars were used to protest systemic racism and segregation.

