Between July 21 and 29, 1996, Olympic Yachting events were held off the coast of Georgia near Wilmington Island, in Wassaw Sound. Ten different sailing classes (also called disciplines), including men’s, women’s, and mixed events, raced 10 or more races each over the eight-day span of the games. There were 461 athletes representing 78 countries from six continents who competed in the 1996 Olympic Yachting events and an average of 1,000 spectators a day turned out to watch the competition.

For more sights and sounds of the Centennial Olympic Games in Savannah, visit the Municipal Archives' online exhibit at savannahga.gov/1900/1996-Olympics-in-Savannah.

Riverfront Scavenger Hunt now online

Looking for a challenging, fun, and free activity for the whole family this summer? Check out the Municipal Archives' new Riverfront Scavenger Hunt, which will take you from Emmet Park on Bay Street, down to Morrell Park, and along the east end of River Street. This hunt will have you looking for clues in places you may have never noticed before while learning about Savannah's history. Challenge your friends to see who can solve the clues and get to the end first. This activity is self-guided, suitable for all ages, and leader notes are available so it can be adapted to large field trip groups. Available online at savannahga.gov/2970/Educational-Resources.

City of Savannah Municipal Archives, Archives@savannahga.gov, Discover the Archives: savannahga.gov/MunicipalArchives.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Archives: 25 years ago, the Olympics came to Savannah