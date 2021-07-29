Savannah AMBUCS celebrates 10 years of Bowlapalooza

Next is a hug from tonight's auctioneer, Jere Myers, a photo request from gorgeous Ariel Randall and her beau, Jet Partners owner Benton Morgan, and tall Sascha Neumann with Bill and Carol Barbee.

Well hello there Danny Pinyan! Is this a mini version of one of Savannah's prominent builders I see with him? Yes! His 16-year-old son Zach is super chill while Danny chats about finishing up a year-long renovation at St. Vincent's former convent building and a new interior at Benedictine.

Wishing I could talk longer, I head back into the ballroom and find Quentin and Katie Marlin making a red carpet entrance. When I ask Katie for a pic she asks, "Will this pic go in the Sunday paper? My grandmother Mary Ryan is an avid reader and will be so excited to see me in SMN. She will cut out the pic!"

Of course Savannah's reigning real estate couple Nicole and Rodney Rawls are here. Wearing shades of yellow and looking high fashion, I attempt to talk to the popular couple, but it isn't meant to be, they are just too famous!

Next up Alison White, the manager of Pooler St. Joseph Candler Surgery Center wants a pic with her husband Robbie with marketing maven Susan Hancock and her silver-fox husband William.

Bypassing the bar line, I grab some sweet tea and meet "besties of 30 years" Molly Mahoney and Allison King, tease Ron Wilson for making a public appearance without his sidekick — Royce Learning Center's Geneviere (best name ever) Cutlip and head over to chat up "Big Guy" Frank Sulkowski.

"Can you tell me why you can't call me back to get an internship for my Enmarket friend Robert Creasman's niece?," I ask the award winning sports reporter/anchor. Busy typing on his phone before he hits the stage to emcee, Frank laughs and says, "Call me."

It's showtime! As Frank and Kevin take the stage, I take a seat next to AMBUCS marketing consultant Miranda Marchant. The Savannah native is the real deal Savannah girl. From Blessed Sacrament where Kevin was her basketball coach, to St. Vincent's Academy and University of Georgia, Miranda immediately detoured back to Savannah to live the dream of owning an approachable marketing agency for small businesses.

“AMBUCS inspires me. When you see the faces that light up with a new Tryke or when everyone meets up to bowl, you get inspired to do more and more. It is life changing,” shares the March Marketing owner.

This may be the most common comment I hear when I talk with people like long-time AMBUCS supporter Wallace Moye. For 56 years, this former president has filled every role because of the "pleasure of taking care of people in need and the people that you met over the years."

With the motto of Shoulders Together, this 157 chapter non profit continues to provide people challenged with mobility and independence with these adaptive tricycles and for us here in Savannah, we have an angel among us making this happen. There is going to be a gold 3 wheeled Tryke waiting for you in heaven Kevin.

