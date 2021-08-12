Savannah Affordable Housing Fund receives funding boost

Starting next year the task force recommends targeting 1,500 at-risk households a year — a 300% increase from the city's current annual goal of helping 500 households a year.

The report outlined several ways the assistance could be distributed. Recommendations included helping at least 500 households avoid eviction, homelessness or foreclosure every year; repairing and renovating at least 1,000 homes annually; ensuring 5,000 public housing units are well-maintained and safe; and demolishing 1,000 blighted or abandoned properties to make way for quality affordable housing.

Residents eligible for assistance include any household making below $50,000 on multiple incomes or $35,000 for a single-income household.

To meet these goals the city will need the SAHF. Currently the balance is just under $2 million and most of those funds are already earmarked for projects.

"Obviously home repairs are an essential need for many people in maintaining their homes. And so we appreciate all of you and all your organizations and what you all have done to help our citizens to be able to help themselves," Johnson told the donors.

