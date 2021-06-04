Savannah activist arrested at home of Mayor Van Johnson following group's protest

“I’ve never run from having a discussion,” Johnson said.

“On the other end of it, it’s not fair to my neighbors who deserve the right and earn the right to a quiet, peaceful night's sleep.”

According to the incident report provided by the Savannah Police Department, officers were called to the area just after midnight on Tuesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle and someone ringing a doorbell.

Brooks said she knocked on the door in order to confirm that she was indeed at Johnson’s house and not someone else's. After confirming the house as Johnson’s Brooks said she returned to the street.

According to the report, the group became disorderly when officers asked them to move their cars and backup was called.

The report alleges that police advised the group that it was causing a disturbance and waking neighbors through the use of a bullhorn. The group of individuals started surrounding police as if they were going to become violent, the report reads.

According to police, Brooks was instructed multiple times to leave before she was arrested.

Brooks refutes that claim and alleges that police failed to read her any form of rights when she was arrested and didn’t make her aware of the charges until she got to jail. According to initial booking information, Brooks was charged with disorderly conduct and inciting to riot. The charges were corrected and reflected in the incident report, showing charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.

Johnson said he would prefer the police not pursue the charges.

“We don’t need more young people in the criminal justice system,” he said.

Brooks grew up in Savannah and said she has been the subject of ongoing police harassment since moving back to the area in February. Her car was towed earlier this year despite being registered in another state and having valid insurance and she alleges that law enforcement from both the city and Chatham County are a fixture outside of her home.

“It feels really redundant to ask the same system that I'm hoping to abolish to try to provide some rectification for the things that they do and that they know that their officers do,” she said. "It's like trying to tattle on the bully to the bully’s mom, like, they're obviously not going to have a clear form of rectification.”

Last October, Brooks went viral after she and other activists interrupted a meeting of the Kansas City Board of Commissioners demanding that police chief Rick Smith resign for alleged mismanagement of complaints related to excessive force and fatal shootings of Black men.

Since moving back to Savannah she has organized three protests, including the one earlier this week. The group held a protest against Rep. Ron Stephens and a Free Palestine protest earlier this year. Brooks said the organization also attempted to protest at the Savannah College of Art and Design graduation ceremony, but were confronted by police.

During the Palestine protest Brooks said police attempted to arrest her, but she provided them with identification and was instead given a citation for using a megaphone in a public place.

Since her arrest earlier this week Brooks said the organization has received thousands of dollars in donations, which they’re using to bail people out of jail and feed children on Savannah’s west side.

Brooks said she’s aware not everyone will agree with the organization's activism, but she’s not concerned about controlling the narrative.

“Folks won’t agree with us, they don’t have to, but they can keep their opinions to themselves,” she said.

“If you're not a part of the movement, you're not providing solutions to anything that's wrong with the city, which there is a lot. You could just keep your opinions to yourself, because no one cares about it.”

Savannah Morning News reporter Raisa Habersham contributed to this report.

