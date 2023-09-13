BreakingNews
Sandy Springs principal competes on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By Bob Pepalis, Rough Draft Atlanta
1 hour ago
The Lake Forest Elementary School community will gather at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse on Wednesday night for a watch party as Principal Laryn Nelson competes on “Wheel of Fortune.”

The watch party starts at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 7:45 p.m. at the cinema, 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C103.

“Lake Forest is thrilled to be supporting Principal Nelson in her once in a lifetime experience on the Wheel of Fortune. Principal Nelson does so much to support our Lake Forest family and we could not be prouder of her success,” Assistant Principal Megan Eigel said.

Viewers will get to watch Nelson compete and interact with longtime hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White as the show begins its 41st season. Sajak is set to retire in 2024.

The school’s administration team will host the event. Members of the Lion Pride Foundation, which supports the school and its programs, will attend.

Concessions are not included in admission.

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case
4h ago
