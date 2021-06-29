Salaries of the 100 top Savannah-Chatham Public School employees is greater than $100,000

In the Savannah-Chatham Schools Police Department, Chief Terry Enoch earns $133,215; Deputy Chief Aaron Graves earns $112,693 and Capt. Robert Rodriguez earns $91,671. Annual salaries for officers and other employees of the district police department (including part-time crossing guards) range from less than $20,000 to three officers who earn in the $70,000-$79,999 range.

School nurses, who are licensed practical nurses or registered nurses with bachelor degrees or higher, mostly earn in the $30,000-$50,000 range. Lead nurse Lisa Wilson earns just under $104,000.

The district employs more than 500 bus drivers. The list does not indicate part-time or full-time status, but it shows that 117, or roughly 22%, earned $30,000 up to more than $66,000. Another 199, about 38%, earn $20,000 to $29,999.

In the food services and nutrition departments, Onetha Boneparte, director of school nutrition program, earns $113,500; and five food service administrators earn $42,000 to $59,000. Food service managers (42) earn $20,000 to $42,000 — again the list does not differentiate between full- and part-time — and according to the district website, salary also depends on the number of sites at which an employee works. Food services workers' pay range is mostly in the $20,000 to $29,999 range.

The district employs more than 3,000 teachers. The beginning salary in 2021-22 for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree is $44,880.

School Board President Joe Buck receives $16,000 per year; and each of the eight school board members receives $12,000 per year.

