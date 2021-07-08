Ronald McDonald House raises $300,000 at two Savannah events

Next up ExperCARE's Catherine Grant arrives with fellow beauty queens Heather Burge, Tricia Howard and Emily Horton while Marketing Manager Becca Rivera hands me a bundle of ExperCARE purse-size hand sanitizers.

Knowing Greg Lard won't refuse a pic with Becca, I snap a pic of the good friends while waiting for Kevin Koch and baby Blake to arrive. The precious 2-year-old was born weighing 15 ounces and underwent multiple surgeries and procedures while her family spent 127 days at the RMHC. Today she is smiling, thriving and there couldn't be a cuter brand ambassador!

Next up Caleb Harkleroad arrives with his fab girlfriend Cori Herring, his cousin Kristen Harkleroad and a svelte Angel Sorochak. Following the close friends down to the Harborside Ballroom, I am on the lookout for Angel's husband, Bill, the CEO/executive director for RMHC.

Sporting a red shirt and jacket and smiling at what must be over 400 decked-out supporters, Bill waves me over for a photo with iconic philanthropist Cynthia Willett. Requesting another pic with the Pediatrix Medical Group, we try to find Dr. Brad Buckler or Dr. Erika Espino-Torres but the crowd is too large.

Across the room is my all-time favorite female from International Paper, Karen Bogans. Flanked by IP's human resources officer Tanya Chisholm, Assistant City Attorney Denise Cooper and Attorney Wendy Owens, it is her daughter, Jordan that I amped to see! The Spelman College International Studies student looks fierce with cross-cropped blonde hair and is her usual fashionista self.

Hating to leave the ladies, I pass by designer clothing displays, hug "Charming Shoe Guy" Scott Cohen and catch up with tonight's Title Sponsor David and Michelle Pence. The Allstate agent and Woof Gang Bakery owners share, "Supporting an organization that helps families when they need it most is an honor."

Finally, it's snack time! I bypass at least five wine and spirits bars, say not now but later to Nothing Bundt Cakes, and head over to grab a spoonful of pimento cheese sprinkled with bacon crumbs from Grand Lake Club's Chef Alaina Radford. Looking for her boss Tara O'Sullivan, I wave her over for an introduction to Tourism Leadership Councils effervescent Carson Daley. Lord! Seeing these two fab women yell when they finally meet each makes my night!

I may possibly know half this room so I give up taking pics and check out the 14 Charming Shoe Guys selling keys to Key-to-the-Closet raffle and all the ladies with their wicked wild shoes. After a final lap, we stop to listen to Bill welcome his guests.

If you haven’t heard of the Ronald McDonald House, imagine a home away from home for families that have injured or critically ill children in our local pediatric facilities. Literally 176 steps to the entrance of Memorial Health Hospital, this 13 room sanctuary offers a full kitchen, wi-fi, private baths and laundry for these families.

Working with the RMHC for the past 19 years, Bill shares, “We are different because we get to work with every single injury and illness from newborns to age 22 and everything we do and raise stays in our community — not a penny leaves here.”

Loving his quote of “I can’t imagine not getting up every morning and not going to the Ronald McDonald House,” I can’t imagine Savannah not having this oasis for suffering families. Can you?! With the $300,000 raised during their two events, it looks like we won’t have to worry about that happening! Take a bow Bill, this city loves you!

Learn more at rmhccoastalempire.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ronald McDonald House raises $300,000 at two Savannah events