Rockdale students design bird sculptures for local nature center

“We like to think of it as a place for community wellbeing, a place where you can escape and unwind and kind of escape into the natural world,” Tanner said of the nature center. “We’ve got over 5 miles of trails you can hike, you can bike ride, you can even horseback ride… We also have a wetlands habitat where you can bring a kayak or canoe and you can explore the habitat, which is teeming with wildlife like great blue herons and other wading inhabitants. We are also an education destination. We have done a lot of work over the years to make it an ideal setting for educators.”

The nature center contracted with Icon Poly, a family-owned company from Gibbon, Nebraska, to create 10 paintable fiberglass sculptures. To bring the sculptures to life, the nature center engaged students of all ages from Rockdale County Public Schools and the homeschool sector to submit design suggestions for the statues.

More than 140 entries were collected, and a panel of judges comprised of city of Conyers staff and City Council members, the Conyers-Rockdale Council for the Arts, and Rockdale County Master Gardeners selected the top 10 winning designs. Those selections served as inspiration for the final artwork of the statues, painted by professional artists from The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers.

Conyers Mayor Vince Evans spoke about the importance of art in a community at the exhibit opening.

“Art is an important part of any community and an essential quality of life component,” he said. “The heron exhibit today shows that you can pretty much find art, anywhere. … you can find it right here in the middle of the horse park and more specifically in the wetlands. The purpose of wetlands we are trying to protect is to provide habitats for plant and animal species and preserving natural resources for generations to come.”

Evans thanked the young artists, art and science teachers in Rockdale County, artists from the Sketching Pad and Shelli Siebert, executive director of the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts, for their contributions to the project. He also presented certificates to the young artists who were present for the occasion.

Katy King, art teacher at General Ray Davis Middle School, said it is important to help students connect their work in the art classroom to the world around them.

“When this project came up and Shelli brought it to us and told us about it, I was like, we’re going to be part of that because teaching about environmental issues that affect all of us is of vital importance, and making those connections in children’s learning is what creates our future generations and inspiration for younger generations,” she said.

Student art contest winners for the Herald of Herons art exhibit are: Kennedy Gibbs, Tionne Brown, Morgan Clark, Natalyah Jett, Izrael Bierra, Destiny Donald, Alexandria Sands, Cameron Jeffries, Ximena Torres, Allison Hart and Paula Gutierrez.

