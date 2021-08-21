Richmond Hill accepts $3.5 million settlement from Bryan County to resolve 2018 lawsuit

Richmond Hill is one of Bryan County's two incorporated cities. Pembroke is the other.

Bryan County created the property tax discrepancy in 2018 by adjusting the millage rate for all county residents. The move raised concerns from Richmond Hill officials over the inequities and a nearly $20 million cash reserve resulting from the higher tax rate, leading to the filing of the lawsuit.

The original complaint followed a 2018 Bryan County Commission decision to raise the millage rate in the city of Richmond Hill to 8.8 mills, an increase of .937 mills, meaning city property owners would pay 12% more in property taxes than the previous 14 years.

The increase intended to equalize the millage rate among Bryan County’s three tax districts: Richmond Hill, Pembroke and the unincorporated county. County officials previously disputed that the uneven millage rate was not fair to all residents of the county.

However, Richmond Hill alleged that, by equalizing the millage rate, they breached a contract called the service delivery strategy (SDS), which outlines what constitutes countywide services and who should be paying for them.

Richmond Hill property owners previously paid almost one mill less in property taxes as part of a longstanding agreement that the incorporated areas of Bryan County would pay a slightly lower millage rate because they purportedly didn’t receive the same level of services that their counterparts in the unincorporated portion of the county did.

According to the complaint, Richmond Hill also identified several areas in the existing SDS agreements with the county that it says result in funding inequities and causes city property taxpayers to pay for county services that city property taxpayers do not receive, such as public works, road/bridge construction and maintenance, curbside solid waste collection and disposal, landfill, mosquito control, planning and zoning engineering, building inspection, economic development, fire protection, jail and other services.

“To be clear, the city agrees that millage rates should be equalized for countywide services but we disagree on what that rate should be,” said a 2018 statement from Richmond Hill.

Since the lawsuit was filed, the city and county have had several mediations with no court involvement, resulting in the current agreement, which also outlines how certain services should be paid for.

“The City looks forward to working with Pembroke and Bryan County to address the challenges of our growing community, the fastest growing county in the state. We have come a long way, and we have a lot of work to do together," said Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter.

Bryan County officials did not respond to interview requests.

