Chatham County Chief of Police Jeff Hadley makes $176,286 per year while Assistant Police Chiefs Terry Shoop and Julia Tolbert both make $118,924. Salaries of the five captains, which round out the command staff, range from $84,548 to $97,481.

The salaries of the 22 police sergeants employed by Chatham County Police range from $56,287 to $71,673. Police officer recruits all make $38,000. Salaries of the captains and corporals and lieutenants range from $50,173 to $97,481.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher makes $151,229 per year and Chief Deputy Sheriff William Freeman makes $154,940. The 33 deputy sergeant salaries range from $55,460 to $74,079. Salaries for recruits range from $38,000 to $39,140.

Dennis Jones, who serves as director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, makes $120,082 per year while Assistant Director Randall Matthews makes $80,491.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis makes $65,772 while fellow commission members Helen Stone and Pat Farrell make $31,504. Dean Kicklighter makes $30,061 followed by Bobby Lockett at $29,356. First time members Tanya Milton, Aaron Whitely, Larry Rivers and Kenneth Adams all make $27,328 per year.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Records show majority of Chatham County employees earn more than $40,000