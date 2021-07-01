St. Joseph's/Candler's two anchor hospitals offer a total of 714 beds. The system employs about 4,200 people and reported revenues of $693 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.

Cybersecurity attacks typically take months to rectify. The typical time to identify and resolve a data breach in any industry was 280 days in 2020, according to the IBM Security Cost of a Data Breach Report 2020. Healthcare is an increasingly popular target for these attacks.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ransomware investigation and effects continue at St. Joseph's/Candler