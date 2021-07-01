ajc logo
Ransomware investigation and effects continue at St. Joseph's/Candler

Savannah Morning News
By Mary Landers, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
Nearly two weeks after a ransomware attack was first detected at St. Joseph's/Candler, the area's largest healthcare system is still not back to normal.

Spokesman Scott Larson released this update Tuesday afternoon:

"St. Joseph's/Candler continues to make progress on our restoration efforts and has activated certain clinical systems. We have been and continue to admit and care for patients. We will continue to work methodically to restore remaining systems as quickly and as safely as possible."

The cyberattack was first detected on the morning of June 17. Law enforcement including the FBI have been involved in the investigation.

St. Joseph's/Candler's two anchor hospitals offer a total of 714 beds. The system employs about 4,200 people and reported revenues of $693 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.

Cybersecurity attacks typically take months to rectify. The typical time to identify and resolve a data breach in any industry was 280 days in 2020, according to the IBM Security Cost of a Data Breach Report 2020. Healthcare is an increasingly popular target for these attacks.

Mary Landers is the environment and health reporter at the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at 912-655-8295. Twitter: @MaryLandersSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ransomware investigation and effects continue at St. Joseph's/Candler

