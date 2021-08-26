It's unclear when the damage occurred, but city crews were expected to finish the removal process by the end of the Thursday.

The city's dedication to preserving its tree canopy dates to the 1800s. The Park and Tree Commission was formed in 1896 to assure the orderly forestation and beautification of the city. Savannah has also annually been named as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for more than 30 years.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Rain likely to blame for damage to oak in Savannah's Calhoun Square