Rain likely to blame for damage to oak in Savannah's Calhoun Square

Savannah Morning News
By Katie Nussbaum, Savannah Morning News
39 minutes ago

Calhoun Square was closed Thursday as city crews worked to clean up a massive limb that snapped off the eastern side of an older live oak tree. City of Savannah officials said recent rain fall is likely to blame for damage.

City Forestry Manager Dave Knox confirmed that the tree hadn't been marked for removal and wasn't rotten. The rain had caused the heavy limbs to experience more weight and fatigue than normal, according to Knox.

According to the National Weather Service, various parts of the city have received between 4 to 6 inches of rain in the last 30 days.

It's unclear when the damage occurred, but city crews were expected to finish the removal process by the end of the Thursday.

The city's dedication to preserving its tree canopy dates to the 1800s. The Park and Tree Commission was formed in 1896 to assure the orderly forestation and beautification of the city. Savannah has also annually been named as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for more than 30 years.

