Q&A: Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo talks city manager search, crime and council division

Q: You've looked at these three candidates backward and forward already. What are you looking for when they come in later this week?

NP: I'm going to ask them all different things. But the big question is, are you ready to lead today? Because we can't wait, we can't allow for ramp-up time. I mean, you need to hit the ground running. We're in a post pandemic world, everybody's ready to go, businesses are opening up, we have real time challenges that are here. And they need to get picked up in the stream of the Savannah River, ready to fly, ready to roll and ready to swim.

Q: If you go back to 2019, all the people in this council mostly ran on some of the same issues. And I think there's a lot of synergy in thinking in terms of wanting to move the needle on some of these issues. How big of a factor is how will this new city manager play in that?

NP: In all of the candidates in interviews, they nailed it, where they saw the highest priorities for this council for the city. Poverty reduction, affordable housing, and crime reduction. And all three of them said, you know, those were the top three, and I believe that those are the top priorities for the council.

