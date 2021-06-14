Pollinators (and humans) love the fragrance of the Pugster butterfly bush

Home gardening tips: Finding the right flowers for your Georgia home can save you a little money

If you haven’t seen a Pugster, you will love that these are compact plants with much of the country experiencing 24-inch height and 30-inch spread. In the South I am seeing 36-inch height and 42-inch spread which is just perfect for me. So, you get the idea that Pugster is short in stature with full size blooms. I might even suggest that Pugster Amethyst blooms are even stocky.

Pugster Blue is the Proven Winners National Flowering Shrub of the Year, I guess that answers the question I posed. This will most likely be the most intense blue-flowered plant you have ever grown. If you look closely, you will notice each floret has yellow orange centers. A few days ago, I had an American Lady butterfly with its bright orange color land to gather a little nectar and the subsequent contrast of color was one of pure delight.

The blue is so incredible I partnered Pyromania Orange Blaze torch lilies as companions in the front yard and Suncredible bush sunflower as partners in the backyard. My Pugster Amethyst has Supertunia Vista petunias as companions in one bed and Orange You Awesome echinacea as companions in another.

These compact buddleias or butterfly bushes are really easy to grow. Give them fertile soil, good drainage with full sun and you will have garnered the Green Thumb Award. No longer will you need an acre to grow the butterfly bush or a ladder to see the butterflies. If your soil drains poorly this is your danger point; plant on raised beds and even plant a little high with the rootball slightly higher than the soil surface.

There are five Pugster colors, blue, amethyst, white, periwinkle and pink, with Pugster Pinker coming next year. They are cold hardy from zones 5-9 meaning just about everyone can enjoy their beauty. Your decision will be how to use them. Use them in the flower garden, butterfly garden and even in containers. Let your creative and artistic abilities loose, you are the Monet of your garden.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman Winter at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Pollinators (and humans) love the fragrance of the Pugster butterfly bush