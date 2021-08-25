Police warrant: Savannah-Chatham teacher facing felony charges used zip ties to restrict a child

A statement issued by the school district stated that Board was reassigned to an alternative site location that had no contact with students after campus police received the allegations.

Board was a special education adaptive teacher. According to SCCPSS, she had been with the district since 2012 and with Godley Station since July 2016. Her students have been sent to two other special education classrooms.

The district did not provide details of the student or students who were involved in the alleged incident that generated in the complaint; and also stated that the investigation by the district police department is still ongoing.

According to several law office websites, a conviction of the felony charge of cruelty to children in the first degree may result in a prison sentence of five to 20 years.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

