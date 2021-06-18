Police shoot man after high-speed Savannah chase in stolen patrol car that crashes, burns

A state trooper then shot Palmer, a GBI press release stated. Troopers treated Palmer at the scene and extinguished the fire. A handgun was recovered from the scene and no officers were injured.

Palmer has been charged by the Chatham County Police Department with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction, theft, felony eluding, and numerous other traffic related charges.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, will be turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 43rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

