"At the moment, we don't believe there is a cause for concern, but we are investigating," says Randolph.

Detective Travis LeGuin is in charge of the investigation.

The police are asking that anyone with information, video or pictures regarding the incident call Tybee Police at (912) 786-5600.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Police: Bodies of two dead dogs found discarded near dunes and welcome sign on Tybee Island