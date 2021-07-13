Phil Beach and Ray T.E. are 'like yin and yang' in new album 'That's the Mood'

“That’s one of my favorite parts because we didn’t plan that,” said Phil Beach. “It was a natural moment.”

"That’s the Mood" is the latest album from Phil Beach — his third since 2020 and his first as a duo with Ray T.E. Beach first worked with Ray T.E. when he invited him to be a feature on his previous album, "Beach House v.1." The song “Mimosas” was a particular stand-out and listeners took notice of Beach and Ray’s vocal chemistry.

“That’s when both of us knew that this might be something to expand upon once that song came out,” recalled Beach. “Everyone responded to that one.

“It’s like we clicked,” Ray added. “He allows me to open myself up creatively and just be comfortable. He challenges me to go there, so I do believe we compliment each other. It’s like yin and yang.”

Beach has hosted the Creatively Crafted open-mic at Stafford’s Public House for the last six years. Ray had been making music for himself for almost nine years, but it was when he met Beach and other musicians at the open-mic that he felt encouraged to take it to the next step.

Beach wasn’t always interested in making music. He was originally was writing poetry in Louisiana. It was when he moved back to Savannah and began his open-mic night that his peers convinced him to pursue music.

“That brought the more musically creative friends around me,” said Beach of his open-mic. “I was actually pushed, creatively peer pressured, into trying music. I already enjoyed the process of words. I’m just admitting this to myself, I don’t think I’ve said this out loud, but I know poetry is a challenge for me, and although I love that challenge, I think music comes naturally to me. I can also remember it. That’s a challenge for me when it comes to poetry, because I read from a phone or my journal. Music, having that beat or rhythm, it adds something for me that poetry doesn’t. I’m glad I entered through the poetry door so I could enjoy the words side of it.”

Beach worked with Savannah DJ and producer Halftyme Humble on his debut album, 333.

“That really worked well, working with him,” said Beach. “I told him I was almost pushing myself out of the music door, but working in a studio with another producer cut that light back on for me. Because of that feeling I followed up with Beach House. I got most of those beats from him.”

Beach continued to work with Halftyme Humble on his next two albums, but it was when he brought in producer and Cornelius Brown (aka Abandz) on Beach House v.1 that his sound really began to gel.

“Working with him really stamped that Phil Beach sound like I was going for and it elevated me to a point where I wanted to pursue this and continue doing the music,” said Beach.

Beach describes the “Phil Beach sound” as the antithesis to the violent, drug referencing music he often hears. His music is meant to make you feel good about yourself.

“If your in a bad situation, maybe it takes you away from that,” Beach said of his music. “You feel uplifted, you’re energized, you’re dancing. I know I write about heartbreak and going through that stuff, so it’s not always a good topic, but it’s still in a relatable and receiving way. This music out right now is hard to digest, so I felt really good about setting this tone of these energies and this mood and the feeling you get from these songs. That’s the mood we’re literally trying to set. Songs that put you in a loving place, a sensual place, a good party place, a ‘maybe I wasn’t the best person, let me reflect’ place, but still in these good spaces where it’s positive and peaceful, and make you feel good about yourself.”

Phil Beach and Ray T.E.’s silky vocals and sun-kissed beats create a vibe that’s perfect for listening to with your friends.

“When I think vibes I think of an environment where you can be yourselves and the type of music we wanted to reflect on this album was just that,” said Ray. “I have friends of mine who put our album during a get-together and they play it all the way through and are like, ‘Wait, it’s over? Let’s play that back again.’ That’s setting the mood and setting the tone of feeling good and having that sound that people are naturally attracted to.”

Phil Beach and Ray T.E. just dropped a trailer for their next music video for the song "IDK" with a third video due to follow soon after. There is also an ongoing dance challenge for the song "You Fa Me." Anyone who submits a 30-second dance clip to the song have a chance to win a $444 prize.

"That’s the Mood" was released by Elite Music Group and is available on all streaming platforms. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/itsphilbeach.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Phil Beach and Ray T.E. are 'like yin and yang' in new album 'That's the Mood'