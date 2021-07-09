PACK Savannah helps kids in crisis with food, clothes, comfort items

Items stocked for children include clothing, toiletries, sleeping bags or air mattresses, and comfort items, such as stuffed animals. All the items are donated new from individuals and corporate sponsors, or purchased by PACK with monetary donations.

"We also have a wish list on amazon.com where people can purchase an item and have it shipped directly to us," Stone said.

In July, PACK has begun collecting school supplies and school uniforms for its foster kids. Stone said since all Savannah-Chatham schools start with a basic khaki bottom and white polo-style shirt, those are the items they most need. "We can send a foster kid to any school and he or she would have a uniform," Stone added.

PACK is seeking sponsors for the cottages to keep them stocked and ready. Sponsorship levels range from $500 to $5,000 or more to provide these emergency supplies for up to 50 children. More information on how to be a Cottage Hero is on the PACK website at packsavannah.com.

Year-round food distribution

In addition to the cottages, PACK continues its year-round distribution of bags of food to area schools and community centers. Volunteers of all ages (including kids) are in the warehouse creating bags of food that are delivered to places where children can easily get them. "We made 16,000 bags this morning," Stone said on a recent Thursday. In addition to nonperishable food, each bag has a handmade card with words of encouragement created by volunteers.

In another part of the warehouse, an assembly line of children and adults were stacking large boxes of cereal, and rotating boxes containing jars of peanut butter so items with the nearest expiration dates would be distributed first.

Also during the summer, PACK is teaming up with a local law firm for "Childhood hunger doesn’t take a summer vacay" fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise $15,000 which will sponsor food for local children for a year. The Eichholz Law Firm has pledged to match donations up to $7,500.

"Summer should be about relaxing and making fun memories," said Stone. "However, summer often brings stress and anxiety for children who depend on school breakfast and lunch to meet their nutritional needs."

