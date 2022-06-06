Orly Remembered: The loss of 106 civic leaders in 1962 spurred Atlanta’s art scene to greatness

Combined Shape Caption The most important plane crash in Atlanta history did not happen in Atlanta, it occurred June 3, 1962, as Air France Flight 007 departed Paris' Orly airport. The Boeing 707 charter flight was headed to Atlanta via New York when it crashed, killing 130 of the 122 passengers and 10 crew on board. It was the first civilian jet disaster with more than 100 deaths. More than 100 of the passengers were art patrons from Atlanta returning from a monthlong tour of Europe. Combined Shape Caption The most important plane crash in Atlanta history did not happen in Atlanta, it occurred June 3, 1962, as Air France Flight 007 departed Paris' Orly airport. The Boeing 707 charter flight was headed to Atlanta via New York when it crashed, killing 130 of the 122 passengers and 10 crew on board. It was the first civilian jet disaster with more than 100 deaths. More than 100 of the passengers were art patrons from Atlanta returning from a monthlong tour of Europe.

The Orly Air Crash was the largest commercial aviation disaster up until that time. President John F. Kennedy sent a telegram of condolence. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Harry Belafonte canceled a downtown Atlanta sit-in. Andy Warhol created pop art out of a photograph of the crash on the cover of the New York Mirror.

As we mark the 60th anniversary of the crash, the Woodruff Arts Center represents the vision of those killed at Orly. The Atlanta Symphony and Alliance Theatre perform in the Memorial Arts Building built in their honor. The lawn of the High Museum of Art features a priceless bronze cast of Auguste Rodin’s “The Shade,” a memorial gift from the French government to the City of Atlanta.

The Orly Air Crash is a symbol of both unspeakable pain and Atlanta’s drive toward progress. 106 citizens inspired Atlanta to leverage the arts to turn their southern town into a world-class city. If beauty can come from tragedy, I hope the Atlanta of today reflects the optimistic future they envisioned.

