ON::VIEW Artist in Residency brings local, national artists to Savannah to hone their craft

“Finding ways to engage the community has always been of interest to us: How can we bring in the public to learn about art, engage with it and support it? Creating a Residency Program was the answer to all of these questions.”

The name of the residency itself, “ON::VIEW,” stemmed from the fact that both the project and the artist in the space would literally be “on view” through the windows as the work progressed. But beyond exposing artists and their creations to the public, Earl and her Sulfur Studios co-founders Jennifer Moss and Alexis Javier “AJ” Perez wanted to give artists the freedom to make work that they might not otherwise be able to.

“For many artists, it's a luxury to have space to work in that is outside the home,” explained Earl. “Even if you have your own workspace, changing that environment and doing a residency can elicit all kinds of fresh ideas that otherwise wouldn't occur. It forces you to work with a new set of limitations [and] possibilities,”

Since Wandzel’s initial run as the first artist in the space, the ON::VIEW Artist-In-Residency program has featured over twenty artists, both from Savannah and elsewhere.

Giving artists a space in the heart of Savannah

Multidisciplinary artist Anya Mitchell was amongst the first artists chosen to participate with her “Reflections on Desire” project. During her month in the space, she used her time to examine how different subsections of our community navigate the shared needs of “a safe place to call home, for our children to be educated, [and] to have access to food.

“I hadn’t given myself time or space to really make [artwork] and the residency and its length gave me that,” Mitchell reflected. “Plus the crew running Sulfur [Studios] was so supportive and encouraging with what I purposed. I really got to test out this question of, ‘What do I want to bring into the world?’”

The artist ultimately moved from Savannah to Chicago, and is now pursuing a graduate degree in graphic design at the University of Illinois. But the opportunity that the ON::VIEW Artist-In-Residency program continues to positively impact her today.

“I know for sure it has open doors and continues to do so,” said Mitchell.

“It says something when you’ve had a month long residency, people take note of it on resumes and grant applications. I hesitate to say all that because it’s not the reason to apply for the residency, but it an aspect of how things work. It signals that someone valued me and my work enough to give me such an [opportunity] and that I take my own work seriously.”

Local favorite Lisa D. Watson, who presented her project “Antidote” as the resident artist in August 2018, which explored the impact of human encroachment into potentially vulnerable ecosystems, has seen benefits from having occupied the space as well.

For the mid-career artist, however, the experience was more about creating deeper connections with the local community and solidifying her place in it.

“Besides getting to know the Founders of Sulfur Studios even better,” she said, “I also met and had incredible conversations with [other local artists] Karen Abato, Laurie Darby, Laura Till Barton and Sharon Norwood.”

“But, for me, it changed the way I look at myself,” she continued. “People either knew me as an artist or a gardener: The labeling imprinted on me. I've combined my two careers into one: Ecological Artist.”

Bringing new voices into the Savannah arts scene

Beyond those who were already living in Savannah prior to being chosen for the residency, the project has also brought several artists from out of town.

Florida-based artist Lizzy Taber brought “Gradients: Exploring Rising Tides” to the space, researching and responding to local coastal concerns, while H. Gene Thompson imported her longtime “The Rainbow Connection Project” from Pittsburgh, PA.

But none have travelled farther for the residency than Sabine Remy, a collage artist who came to Savannah from Germany.

“I have exceptionally fond memories of the artist residency and my time in Savannah,” she said. “Being able to focus exclusively on my art, with everything that entails, was a special experience for me.”

Remy is a collage artist and her residency project, “Analog Collage Collaboration,” focused on the medium. In addition to creating artwork using items brought in by community members, she conducted a workshop where she invited locals to learn her techniques and create their own collages.

“I was impressed by the large number of participants and the sincere interest in the subject,” she recalled. “I gained a lot of new impressions, met many interesting and open-minded people, and was able to collect a lot of collage material.”

With the emergence of COVID and the eventual closure of most of Savannah in March 2020, the ON::VIEW Artist-In-Residency program was forced to go on hiatus, their last pre-pandemic resident Suzy Hokanson’s project unfortunately cut short in order to ensure the safety of both the artist and potential project participants.

But as of June of this year it's back, featuring Bridget Conn's photographic portrait project "Deep Breath."

During the year off, Sulfur Studios transitioned to become the flagship gallery of the new local non-profit ARTS Southeast, broadening the selection process for new artists wanting to be a part of the residency program. And the physical location of the space has moved as well, to a studio that still fronts Bull Street and features large windows, but also comes equipped with a door, an element that the previous location lacked.

That said, the core principles of the popular showcase remain the same, and with the crew at Sulfur Studios having just completed the jury process for another round of residents, Earl hopes that locals will continue to engage with the work that this next batch of chosen artists present.

“Considering that one of the important criteria for a successful ON::VIEW Artist-In-Residency proposal is the community engagement aspect,” she said.

"We invite the public to come out and meet our artists in residence over the next four months, and to not be shy about taking part in their projects.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: ON::VIEW Artist in Residency brings local, national artists to Savannah to hone their craft