And, that's going to be my job here.

As the new growth and development reporter, I will cover how the city and the surrounding region are growing, and what that change means for residents and the places they call home.

Whether it's a contentious apartment complex neighbors are protesting, traffic and road issues, affordable housing or the impact of climate change on the city's infrastructure, I will aim to tell stories that put the citizens first.

I am dedicated to human-first storytelling that offers solutions and doesn't toe the line when it comes to calling out the powerful. Every story I tell will be reported through a lens of community-mindedness and equity.

In the words of many great journalists before me, I strive to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

If you want to read some of my previous work, here are a few:

Unlike Bella Swan from "The Twilight Saga," a post-modern noir about vampires and eternal love, I do have interests and hobbies outside of my true love (Edward for Bella; journalism for me). I enjoy keeping up with pop culture, reading, creative writing and spending time outside. Although the mosquitoes here may make me rethink that last one.

I want to hear from you: what stories should I write? Are there issues I should be paying attention to? Where is the best place to grab a beer? Tell me on Twitter @zoenicholson_ or on Instagram @zoenicholsonreporter. If social media isn't your thing (I understand, but I don't), feel free to email me at znicholson@gannett.com.

As one final promise to you, the readers, I vow to stop using "Twilight" references in my writing.

... Unless?

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Noted tweeter and journalist Zoe Nicholson joins Savannah Morning News to cover growth and development