ajc logo
X

Noted tweeter and journalist Zoe Nicholson joins Savannah Morning News to cover growth and development

ajc.com

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
56 minutes ago

I've always been reluctant to change.

As Clemson reporter (non-sports) for a South Carolina daily newspaper, I had a good readership and comfortable rhythm.

That reluctance evaporated in the summer humidity the first time I stepped foot in Savannah to interview for the position of growth and development reporter for the Morning News.

ajc.com

The city's vibrancy, history and staunch commitment to individualism were evident in every brick and every hand-painted sign I saw. I knew this was a city where I could find a place and help make it a little better.

And, that's going to be my job here.

As the new growth and development reporter, I will cover how the city and the surrounding region are growing, and what that change means for residents and the places they call home.

Whether it's a contentious apartment complex neighbors are protesting, traffic and road issues, affordable housing or the impact of climate change on the city's infrastructure, I will aim to tell stories that put the citizens first.

I am dedicated to human-first storytelling that offers solutions and doesn't toe the line when it comes to calling out the powerful. Every story I tell will be reported through a lens of community-mindedness and equity.

ajc.com

In the words of many great journalists before me, I strive to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

If you want to read some of my previous work, here are a few:

Unlike Bella Swan from "The Twilight Saga," a post-modern noir about vampires and eternal love, I do have interests and hobbies outside of my true love (Edward for Bella; journalism for me). I enjoy keeping up with pop culture, reading, creative writing and spending time outside. Although the mosquitoes here may make me rethink that last one.

I want to hear from you: what stories should I write? Are there issues I should be paying attention to? Where is the best place to grab a beer? Tell me on Twitter @zoenicholson_ or on Instagram @zoenicholsonreporter. If social media isn't your thing (I understand, but I don't), feel free to email me at znicholson@gannett.com.

As one final promise to you, the readers, I vow to stop using "Twilight" references in my writing.

... Unless?

ajc.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Noted tweeter and journalist Zoe Nicholson joins Savannah Morning News to cover growth and development

In Other News
1
Meet Laura Nwogu, the quality of life reporter at Savannah Morning News
2
Former Savannah police chief Willie Lovett to be released from federal...
3
Savannah-Chatham County Schools adjusts K-8 schools' bell times due to...
4
Savannah-Chatham middle- and high schools list open houses and uniform...
5
What parents, students, Savannah need to know when school starts...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top