New Savannah live music venue set to press play with big show lineup

The 500-capacity venue opens Aug. 24, and general admission tickets to all shows will go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website. Sixteen artists are scheduled to perform from August through December with a range of genres that patrons can enjoy from rock, funk and alternative music, to pop and country.

On the lineup is singer-songwriter Amos Lee, acclaimed seven-piece band Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Savannah-based rock-reggae band Passafire, to name a few.

As soon as they enter the lobby and performance space, guests also have the chance to see an exhibition of guitar and music memorabilia provided by Gretsch, a musical instrument manufacturer that has been crafting premium guitars and drums since 1883, and learn more about its legacy.

Jim Mallonee, senior vice president of Southeast booking for Live Nation, said he sees the venue bringing in new and returning artists.

“This high-quality venue will attract artists to the market as well as give returning musicians a new world-class experience,” Mallonee said. “We are very excited to be able to connect artists with fans at this new venue.”

Plant Riverside District is no stranger to hosting live shows. Throughout the pandemic, Gray said they had live music offerings every day and showcased about 10 to 15 artists every week, most of them from Savannah.

“The idea of what Plant Riverside District is is Savannah’s entertainment district,” Gray said. “We believe that we are now the prime place for entertainment in many different ways, not only food and beverage but to make sure that we are also keeping up with the live music era.”

The venue is opening at a time when people are beginning to see artists selling tickets for concerts and music festivals again as vaccination rates for COVID-19 increase.

During the pandemic, The Jinx and Bayou Cafe’s River Street location, two staples for live music in Savannah, shut down. Gray said the music scene in Savannah has died and hopes District Live can make Savannah a powerhouse for live music again.

“You can come to District Live and see someone you've never seen before, or maybe not even know them, and hopefully walk out a new fan of a new artist where you'll always have the remembrance of having that memory here at Plant Riverside at District live.”

Live Nation concert schedule:

Kendell Marvel

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $22 at the door

Kendell Marvel -- one of Nashville’s great songwriters with numerous noteworthy titles to his name, including country artist Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning song “Either Way” -- will showcase his Southern songwriting skills and remarkable musical talents.

SUSTO

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. - $22.50 in advance; $25 at the door

SUSTO, a Charleston, S.C. indie rock band led by Justin Osborne, will perform a collection of songs defined by rock roots and memorable hooks.

Amos Lee

Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. - $55 in advance; $60 at the door

Named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Artists to Watch in 2005, singer-songwriter Amos Lee has opened for Norah Jones, Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon, Merle Haggard, Dave Matthews Band, Adele, the Zac Brown Band, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers and many more.

Maddie & Tae

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. - $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Academy of Country Music Award nominees Maddie & Tae will perform their chart-topping hits, including “Girl in a Country Song,” “Fly,” “Shut Up and Fish” and “Die from a Broken Heart.”

The Nude Party

Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $17 at the door

Formed when they were students at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., The Nude Party is a seven-piece band that will perform what Rolling Stone calls “garage rock updated with a touch of 21st-century cynicism.”

Passafire

Friday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $22 at the door

Rock-reggae band Passafire has released a total of six studio albums, including #1 albums on both the Billboard and iTunes Reggae charts. Over the years, they’ve shared the stage with OGs 311, Pepper, Toots & the Maytals, The Wailers and John Brown’s Body.

Paul Cauthen

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. - $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Paul Cauthen, a Texas troubadour nicknamed “Big Velvet” for his baritone voice, will perform moving songs rooted in personal experience.

Turkuaz

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $25 at the door

Brooklyn-based funk band Turkuaz will bring an explosion of energy to the stage punctuated by deft musicality and show-stopping singalongs.

White Reaper

Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. - $25 in advance; $30 at the door

White Reaper, a garage punk band that has performed at SXSW and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is best known for their chart-topping single “Might Be Right” and for their edgy, alternative sound.

Funk You

Friday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $20 at the door

This nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta, Georgia is motivated by a love of live performance and armed with a captivating sonic presence, delivering a healthy helping of soul atop a funky backbeat that continues to evolve after a decade on the road.

Marc Broussard

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. - $27 in advance; $30 at the door

Louisiana singer-songwriter Marc Broussard will bring his acclaimed “Bayou Soul” style and rich voice to Savannah for one amazing performance.

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $18 at the door

Nashville, Tenn.-based rock band Liz Cooper & The Stampede will perform what NPR calls “a seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds and propulsive drive that feels so good.”

Drake White

Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. - $25 in advance; $30 at the door

Drake White and his band The Big Fire will delight audiences with their Southern sound, which has its roots in Drake’s childhood in the Appalachian foothills of Northeastern Alabama.

Tyler Rich

Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. - $22 in advance; $25 at the door

An up-and-coming country star who has already opened for Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi, Tyler Rich is a 2018 CMT Listen Up artist with a diverse set list that includes sing-along anthems, love songs and a country-blues rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”

Michigan Rattlers

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $17 at the door

Michigan Rattlers, a musical group named to Rolling Stone’s 2016 list of the “Ten New Country Artists You Need To Know,” will play original songs inspired by bands as diverse as AC/DC and Bob Seger.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. - $50 in advance; $55 at the door

Led by singer and The Rolling Stones’ touring saxophonist Karl Denson, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is an acclaimed seven-piece band that will bring the party for a special New Year’s Eve show that will blend rock, funk, blues, soul and gospel sounds.

Laura Nwogu is the Quality of Life reporter for the Savannah Morning News, covering food and dining, arts, culture an lifestyles. lnwogu@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New Savannah live music venue set to press play with big show lineup