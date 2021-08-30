New impatiens tolerate heat, bring colors that let Savannah gardeners mix and match

No one expects impatiens to attract pollinators, but I have had swallowtail butterflies visit and now the large Cloudless Sulphurs have also found them to their liking. I am expecting that as the season winds down the hummingbirds will start to sample as well.

If you are like me, it may very well be 20-plus years since you have grown this type of impatiens. As tough as they are in the long sweltering summer heat and humidity, tight heavy clay may be the only thing keeping you from the green thumb award. If this is your situation, incorporate organic matter into your soil or plant on raised beds of planting mix like commercial landscapers.

There is possibly a generation or two of gardeners who have never planted bedding impatiens and might be wondering about partnerships and choice combinations for the landscape. If so, rejoice in this, if you are a hosta lover you could not pick a showier companion.

I decided to create mini-mixes instead of planting single colors. Thinking back to April when I planted, I really can’t remember why I chose to do it, maybe I had faint recollections of the ’90s mixes. I partnered the Soprano Violet Shades and the Orange together.

I used this Soprano mix around Rockin Golden Delicious pineapple sage and in conjunction with mophead hydrangeas that bloom blue for me. I used the impatiens also with Shadowland Autumn Frost hostas and as understory to upright alocasia elephant ears.

Another created mini-mix was using the Soprano Orange and Bright Red together. This just screams Santa Fe or somewhere west where the chili ristras hang in decoration. I used these along a brick wall and in close proximity to Heart to Heart Mesmerized caladiums. The soil here was already a mix of gravel and loam and has been superb.

Then in the front yard I used the Soprano Violet Shades and Soprano White in partnership with Crested Surf Japanese Painted ferns and various azaleas. In all instances, these-impatiens light up the landscape and suddenly those shady areas no longer go unnoticed.

Next year is simply going to be amazing with all of the new plants. If you have shady areas then by all means have Soprano impatiens high on your list. You’ll have color all summer long.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman Winter at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New impatiens tolerate heat, bring colors that let Savannah gardeners mix and match