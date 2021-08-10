New exhibit, Azul, el cielo., at Cleo The Gallery brings national artists to Savannah

Two of the three artists the curator chose to feature are also Perúvian, having experienced the “panza de burro,” or “donkey belly,” in the sky over Lima personally.

Carolina Casusol and Hernandez went to the same undergraduate school back in Perú, although she was four years ahead of him. He ended up reconnecting with her again recently due to them both having studios at Bakehouse Art Complex in Miami, and asked Casusol to include the installation Fractured Sky from her Demystified Borders solo exhibition.

“For [the original] exhibit I collected images related to geography, such as maps, cartographic ephemera, and landscape photographs from my personal archives,” she related. "That I used as raw material to create a series of actions and installations that I liked to call ‘poetics of territory.’”

“Following the 2018 (exhibit), 'Demystified Borders,'” Casusol continued, “with the debate over immigration and territorial borders, I wanted to remake Fractured Sky as a sort of journal that drew my process of displacement. Therefore, this new version of the piece not only has images of the sky from Lima and New Orleans but also from Miami.”

Meanwhile, current Lima resident Ingrid Pemayalla, who Hernandez met in high school, is exhibiting a mixed media piece featuring a blue sweater and a photograph, both of which relate to a performance piece called "Nuevas Criaturas" that she did in Parcate, in the north Andes of Perú.

The sweater was worn by the artist during the performance, which “consisted of lighting Palo Santo [holy wood] in the woods to make a ritual to thank nature for being able to get there, after the lockdown; and ask for permission to take some pieces of its surrounding and bring them from the Andes towards the coastal city of Trujillo.”

“This is the land where my grandfather and I grew up,” she explained of the image depicted in the photograph. “There has been a great movement of people displaced from the rural areas towards the bigger cities in the last thirty years, in a search for better opportunities.”

Hernandez discovered the third artist, Atlanta-based Leia Genis, years ago, seeing a similarity between what she was doing and the ideas that he, himself, was exploring in his own work. Although she’s not specifically connected to Lima, the curator felt that a set of artistic curtains she’d created would be a perfect fit for the windows at Cleo. Moreover, they were perfectly in line with what he’s trying to do with the show.

“The work for this show is really avant-garde,” he said. “It’s interesting to me to see how artists connect with diverse and really opposite works and how they could be reunified in a new space with a different context.”

It’s definitely not the kind of work that many in Savannah will be used to seeing when heading to one of the smaller galleries, given that it features three out-of-town artists and none of the art is the kind of thing that you’d necessarily have displayed in your living room.

But for Hernandez, it’s the kind of art that he believes our city should see.

“Art is not only about selling a work; it’s also to create an experience,” he said. “I think Savannah needs more work that is more risky or not so commercial. Cleo is a space that is taking risks, so I wanted to go in the same direction.”

Azul, el cielo. is on-view at Cleo the Gallery Thursday through Sept. 23, with an opening reception on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. The gallery is located inside Abode Studios at 2204 Skidaway Road in Savannah.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Azul, el cielo. opening reception WHEN: Thursday 6-9 p.m. WHERE: Cleo the Gallery at Abode Studios, 2204 Skidaway Rd. INFO: cleothegallery.com/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New exhibit, Azul, el cielo., at Cleo The Gallery brings national artists to Savannah