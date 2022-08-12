New action trackchair expands exploring possibilities at Newman Wetlands Center

“It’s a cool experience.”

The ATC can be used by anyone with mobility issues. There are no specific disability requirements needed to qualify for use.

Bunch said it’s the only chair of the 11 in the state that is more inclusive in terms of users.

The remaining 10 are located at various state parks including Panola Mountain State Park in Stockbridge.

Before the chair can be reserved for use, visitors must complete the All Terrain Georgia certification.

Users are required to be accompanied by a companion age 18 or older who must also be certified.

Certification is free as is the use of the chair. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance.

The grant awarded to the wetlands center by the county’s Tourism Authority is in partnership with the Aimee Copeland Foundation and Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Via Copeland’s All Terrain Georgia initiative, her goal is to provide people with mobility issues the ability to enjoy nature.

To reserve the chair at Newman Wetlands Center, visit www.newmanwetlandscenter.com/access/.

To get certified, visit www.allterraingeorgia.org/certification.

Newman Wetlands Center is located at 2755 Freeman Road in Hampton.

