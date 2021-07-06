'Never Spoken Again: Rogue Stories of Science and Collections' pushes boundaries at Jepson Center

The exhibition raises but does not answer questions about rival interpretations of the past, about winners and losers in the museum world, about imperialism and cultural appropriation. It’s a heady mix – sometimes too heady. The various videos and extensive text would take several hours to digest fully.

In a multimedia installation that flips many scripts, Turkish artist Erkan Öznur’s “Der Tempel vom Potsdamer Platz” imagines the discovery and clandestine excavation by Turkish archeologists of an ancient temple in Berlin.

Daniel R. Small’s installation “Excavation II” includes objects from the remote site in California that had been home to the set for Cecil B. Demille’s sprawling 1923 epic “The Ten Commandments.” The artifacts are both real and not real, depending on how one defines those words. On the wall nearby hang paintings with stereotypical depictions of ancient Egypt from the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Carlos Motta’s gorgeous 25-minute video “Corpo Fechado—The Devil’s Work” tells the story of Jose’ Francisco Pereira, a West African man who was sold into slavery in Brazil and later in Portugal, where he faced trial for sorcery.

Maria Thereza Alves’ “The Ways They Make War With Worlds” juxtaposes black and white images with lengthy printed excerpts from testimony about human rights abuses by missionaries in the Brazilian Amazon.

And that’s just a sampling of the work in “Never Spoken Again,” which takes visitors on trips that they never could have imagined. The exhibition probably isn’t for everyone, but maybe it should be.

As detailed in the curatorial notes, “Never Spoken Again” makes an interesting companion to “Progressive Regression: Examination of a 19th Century Museum,” an ongoing exhibition at the Telfair Academy.

The Jepson also has several other exhibitions that are well worth visitors’ time, including “Re-Cor-Dare” by Savannah-based Sauda Mitchell and “Curator’s Choice” that showcases some wonderful work in the Telfair’s permanent collection.

I hope to say more about those shows in upcoming columns.

