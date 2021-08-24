Need a drink? Savannah Bar Carts wants to bring your favorite beer or soft drink to you

It's a new venture is from the owners of Savannah-based, Royal Restrooms. The bar carts are an extension of their track record of delivering innovative solutions for events, this time for when occasions call for creative alternatives to the traditional bar setup.

After years of seeing caterers, bartenders, and themselves struggling with event beverage situations, David and Christy Sauers, along with partner Kelli Sauers-Henderson, created Savannah Bar Carts.

They say it's a new way to meet the needs of event professionals and professional party hosts during a very interesting time for event planners.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we began to see the effects COVID-19 was having on the event industry," shared David Sauers. "Rather than having open bars, hosts were containing the service to protect their guests."

As businesses began to open up again, Sauers noticed that weddings and events looked a little different.

Families did not want to pay for a bar set up, tent, and other equipment after they had already endured the expenses of postponed weddings.

That's where Savannah Bar Carts comes in handy, the group shared. The original design delivers several configurations to provide everything needed for a well-equipped bar in a self-contained and stylish trailer.

The carts can feature beer taps, speed racks for liquor and mixer bottles, and shelving for glasses or cups — all designed with key insights from catering and service professionals.

There are also well coolers capable of holding 250 cans of drinks, additional coolers that will hold 40 pounds of scoopable ice, and under-the-counter cold storage for extra bottles and cans.

And it's not just for libations. The Savannah Bar Carts work great for serving ice cream, or a juice bar, candies and treats — whatever a party planner can envision to meet the needs of their clients, the group shared.

"Caterers and bartenders love our concept because the trailer can be loaded once, locked down between events, and the contents are kept secure," Sauers noted. "No hauling coolers from place to place, no set up and breakdown, and one single rental cost."

Need to elevate the ambiance at your party? The cart's overhead LED lights are programable to six different colors, while outside the bar cart, there are two low-level LED lights for selfies and socializing.

Other features include outlets and USB plugs, which have been placed in the bar cart for equipment as well as electronic charging, and an integrated cash drawer. It's everything a good party needs, except to-go and on wheels.

The Savannah Bar Cart Team says to reach out to your favorite caterer or event planner to have one available for your next event. Or check out their website to learn more by visiting savannahbarcarts.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Need a drink? Savannah Bar Carts wants to bring your favorite beer or soft drink to you