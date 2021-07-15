Need a cocktail or beer for the beach? Here are the best spots for a drink on Tybee Island

This favorite local spot sits just under the bridge after you come onto the island.\

CoCo's cozy inside bar often hosts live music, while the upper deck outside has great views of the marina and nearby fishing pier. Enjoy laid-back American and seafood favorites paired with a locally brewed beer on draft. Pair the Beer Battered Calamari, or the sashimi-grade Tuna Bites, with a Parrot Head cocktail.

You can even catch a dolphin tour right up the road.

The Crab Shack

40 Estill Hammock Rd.; (912)-786-9857; thecrabshack.com/

Who doesn't want to feed alligators while you wait for an open table?

At The Crab Shack, you can check out the alligator lagoon or pose in one of the many murals for a memorable selfie. This old-school Tybee eatery features a huge wrap-around deck that offers great sunset views of the marsh and nearby docks.

Sip on a Dark and Stormy or one of their signature cocktails, as you enjoy fresh boiled shrimp and crab. And don't forget to pet one of The Shack's resident cats, waiting for the next shrimp to come their way.

North Beach Bar and Grill

33 Meddin Dr.; (912)-786-4442; northbeachbarandgrill.net/

Situated on the northside of the island, just a few steps from the historic lighthouse and beach access, the North Beach Bar and Grill is a local and out of town favorite.

Before or after hitting the nearby beach, visitors enjoy sitting on the large covered deck, trying the eateries' signature Caribbean-inspired seafood favorites, and sipping on a Rum Runner or an interesting Georgia craft beer.

The fun cranks up on the weekends as the bar hosts local rock bands outside.

The Deck Beach Bar and Kitchen

404 Butler Ave.; (912)-328-5397; thedecktybee.com/

Nestled between several popular hotels and condos, The Deck Beach Bar features scenic views of the beach, just steps away from the sand.

On weekends, the restaurant hosts a rotating cast of local live musicians cranking out classic rock and reggae favorites in the laid-back atmosphere. From fish tacos, to fresh oysters or Red Snapper, there's something for everyone looking for a tasty bite with a view.

Come as you are, sandy feet welcome.

Huc-A-Poos Bites and Booze

1213 U.S. 80; (912)-786-5900; hucapoos.com/

If you want to go where the locals go, Huc-A-Poos is your spot on Tybee Island.

Tucked away off the main drag into town, this favorite hangout fills up at night with service industry insiders and Tybee Island residents looking to unwind in the relaxed bar area, or large outdoor deck. Huc-A-Poos is known for its deep beer selection and its locally-famous specialty pizzas. Try The Federale for an interesting Mexican pizza, or just order The Shep Surprise and get a mystery pizza.

Plus, you can check out live music on the deck in the glow of the large flat-screens with the latest sports games on.

Fannies On the Beach

1613 Strand Ave.; (912)-786-6109; fanniesonthebeach.com/

Planted in the bustling Strand district of town, this multi-story restaurant and bar features stellar views of the Tybee Beach Pier from the top level.

Inside, you can sit out on the deck and overlook the beachfront or look down and watch locals and tourists meander through the Strand. Fannie's features a pirate atmosphere, with a laid-back attitude ranging from its drink selection to seafood delights and comfort bar food.

Check out of some of the area's favorite local musicians cranking out beach tunes and Jimmy Buffet on the weekends.

Sting Ray's Seafood

1403 Butler Ave.; (912)-786-0209; stingraysontybee.com/

If you want to sit on the main drag, have some great seafood and people watch as visitors walk from their condos to the local bars, Sting Ray's is your spot.

Inside, there's a weathered bar where out-of-towners and locals alike belly up to share a fun conversation. Outside, the large, multi-level deck looks out onto the street where people pass to and fro, as local musicians entertain from a nearby stage.

Come for a cocktail, and stay for the fresh steamed seafood and relaxed vibe.

