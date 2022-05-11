ajc logo
X

Nature in bloom at Newman Wetlands Center

A number of flowers are blooming at the Newman Wetlands Center. (Courtesy of Heather Middleton)

caption arrowCaption
A number of flowers are blooming at the Newman Wetlands Center. (Courtesy of Heather Middleton)

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Heather Middleton, Henry Herald for the AJC
1 hour ago

From buzzing bees, singing birds and flowers unfurling, Newman Wetlands Center is coming to life.

The wetlands area gives residents an opportunity to immerse themselves in nature via the half-mile trail and Learning Center. The center offers numerous exhibits from rocks to animals.

A picnic pavilion offers a place to rest and enjoy a meal. However, no grills, balloons or plastic decor is permitted.

caption arrowCaption
The half-mile trail at Newman Wetlands Center offers a sun-dappled walk winding through the center. Visit henryherald.com to listen to the sounds of the wetlands center. (Courtesy of Heather Middleton)

Credit: Heather Middleton

The half-mile trail at Newman Wetlands Center offers a sun-dappled walk winding through the center. Visit henryherald.com to listen to the sounds of the wetlands center. (Courtesy of Heather Middleton)

Credit: Heather Middleton

caption arrowCaption
The half-mile trail at Newman Wetlands Center offers a sun-dappled walk winding through the center. Visit henryherald.com to listen to the sounds of the wetlands center. (Courtesy of Heather Middleton)

Credit: Heather Middleton

Credit: Heather Middleton

Admission and parking to the wetlands center are free. Tours are available, but must be scheduled by calling 770-603-5606.

Trail hours are Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates close at 4:30 p.m.

The Clayton County Water Authority’s Newman Wetlands Center is located at 2755 Freeman Road in Hampton.

For more information, visit www.ccwa.us/newman-wetlands-center/.

ajc.com

Credit: Henry Herald

Credit: Henry Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Heather Middleton, Henry Herald for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ken’s Corner Grill closes after more than 48 years in Smyrna
59m ago
Ken’s Corner Grill closes after more than 48 years in Smyrna
4h ago
Spivey Splash Water Park set to open this month
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top