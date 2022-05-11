Nature in bloom at Newman Wetlands Center

From buzzing bees, singing birds and flowers unfurling, Newman Wetlands Center is coming to life.
The wetlands area gives residents an opportunity to immerse themselves in nature via the half-mile trail and Learning Center. The center offers numerous exhibits from rocks to animals.
A picnic pavilion offers a place to rest and enjoy a meal. However, no grills, balloons or plastic decor is permitted.
Credit: Heather Middleton
Credit: Heather Middleton
Admission and parking to the wetlands center are free. Tours are available, but must be scheduled by calling 770-603-5606.
Trail hours are Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates close at 4:30 p.m.
The Clayton County Water Authority’s Newman Wetlands Center is located at 2755 Freeman Road in Hampton.
For more information, visit www.ccwa.us/newman-wetlands-center/.
Credit: Henry Herald
Credit: Henry Herald
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author