Name of new Savannah Arena to be announced today

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
27 minutes ago
The City of Savannah and Oak View Group Facilities, managers and operators of the new Savannah Arena, will hold a press conference to reveal the naming rights partner for the new arena on Tuesday afternoon.

The arena, which is located along Stiles Avenue in west Savannah, will be home to the Savannah Professional Ice Hockey Team and will also host concerts, family shows, exhibits and other sporting events.

City Council approved a contract with Oak View Group in 2019. The company provides full management services for arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts centers. The group is also developing arenas in New York, Washington, Texas and London.

Tuesday's press conference is expected to be streamed on the venue's website.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Name of new Savannah Arena to be announced today

