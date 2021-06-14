Movies, whiskey and BBQ: Here are some things to do in Savannah for Father's Day 2021

The tasting kicks off at 11 a.m., with an ambassador from the Atlanta-based distillery, who will be sharing whiskey insights and serving up complimentary tastings of four varieties: Fiddler Bourbon, Resurgens Rye, Duality Double Malt, and Tire Fire Single Malt.

The whiskeys will also be featured in signature cocktails at the restaurant, with Father's Day reservations for lunch and dinner also available.

Rhett is located inside The Alida Hotel, just off River Street at 412 Williamson St. For more information, visit: thealidahotel.com.

Father’s Day Movie Night at Skidaway Island State Park

Kick off Father’s Day weekend with a movie under the stars for the whole family. The state park will be screening “Kicking & Screaming” the hilarious and family-friendly movie about one Dad’s attempt to be the best soccer coach for his son’s team.

The movie kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Friday, behind the park’s visitors center. Be sure to bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, and favorite movie snacks.

Skidaway Island State Park is located at 52 Diamond Causeway, just over the Skidaway Island bridge. Call the park office ahead of time to reserve your spot at (912) 598-2300. For more information visit: gastateparks.org/SkidawayIsland

Father’s Day Jazz Concert – A Tribute to Ben Tucker

Spice up Father's Day with Savannah Jazz's monthly concert series, which kicks off again starting June 20 at The DeSoto Savannah. Area Jazz musicians will host the concert which pays tribute to local music legend Ben Tucker.

The band will feature Teddy Adams, Bruce Spradley, Gina Rene, and others who played often with Ben and will bring his spirit to us through his music.

The concert is free for Savannah Jazz members, and $20 for guests.

The music runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 20, at The DeSoto, 15 E. Liberty St. For tickets and information visit: savannahjazz.org

Father’s Day Cruise on the Georgia Queen

Take Dad on the high seas this Father’s Day with a special brunch aboard the Georgia Queen riverboat. Join the crew on board for a special Father's Day Cruise and let Dad sit back and relax while enjoying a delicious brunch down the river.

Boarding and brunch service begins at Noon, with sailing down the Savannah River from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Meet at Savannah Riverboat Cruises, 9 E. River St. on the waterfront. Tickets are $63.95 for adults, $38.95 for youth, with children 4 and under free. For more information, visit: savannahriverboat.com.

Father's Day Paint Party at Painting with a Twist

Show Dad just how much you love him with an original piece of artwork during the Father's Day Paint Party.

Painting with a Twist is hosting the event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the studio located at 107 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 205 in Pooler.

Painting with a Twist will supply everything needed for two hours of art and fun. Amateurs and experts alike are welcome. You even get to take your masterpiece home with you!

Tickets range from $37 to $47 per person. Sign up for the Father's Day event at paintingwithatwist.com.

Father’s Day Concert at Trustee’s Garden

Give the gift of music this year to Dad. The Savannah Philharmonic is putting on a special Father's Day concert "Phil the Garden" featuring popular classical music hits, food trucks, and more.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with activities for the kids beforehand, including a build-your-own instrument station. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton St. in downtown Savannah.

Tickets are $10. Children 5 and under are free. Masks are required upon entry. Call the box office at (912) 232-6002 to purchase tickets or visit online at savannahphilharmonic.org.

Father’s Day Hog Roast at Whippoorwill Farms

What Dad doesn’t love some good barbecue?

This Father’s Day treat dad to a true farm-to-table experience with a hog roast. Just up the road from Savannah near Hardeeville, Whippoorwill Farms and Mother Smokin’ Good BBQ are hosting a Father’s Day to remember.

Visitors can walk the farm, see the animals, and enjoy meat from one of the farm's forest-raised hogs, slow smoked to perfection and served with all the fixings. Food, drink, and admission is included with a ticket.

Tickets are $30 for adults, and $15 for kids 10 and under. Food, drink, and admission is included with a ticket. For more information, visit whippoorwillfarmssc.com.

Father’s Day Card Crafting at Skidaway Island State Park

Make your Dad a Father's Day card he’ll remember using what you find in Skidaway Island State Park. Art supplies and paper will be provided at the visitor’s center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Afterward, enjoy scenic walks through the grounds of the sprawling woods and coastal marshland to unwind.

Skidaway Island State Park is located at 52 Diamond Causeway, just over the Skidaway Island bridge. Pre-register by calling the park office at (912) 598-2300.

For more information visit: gastateparks.org/SkidawayIsland.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Movies, whiskey and BBQ: Here are some things to do in Savannah for Father's Day 2021