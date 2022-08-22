Morgan County twin brothers graduate med school together as orthopedic surgeons

“I like working with my hands and addressing problems directly — that probably comes from experiences like construction projects with my dad and playing sports. I chose orthopedic surgery because it is physically and mentally challenging, and using drills and hammers to fix fractured bones is incredibly rewarding to me,” said Austin.

According to WebMD, an orthopedic surgeon is qualified to diagnose orthopedic problems, perform or prescribe treatments, and assist with rehabilitation. They can also help you develop long-term strategies to treat illnesses, disorders, and issues relating to your bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.

The twins first became aware of orthopedic medicine in high school, when Austin incurred an injury.

“My first exposure to orthopedic surgery was during high school when my brother sustained a shoulder labral tear,” remembered Bailey. “His ability to recover and compete alongside me first drew my interest in orthopedics. Additionally, as my father works in construction, we grew up working on various home projects from tables to multi-level decks. I learned to enjoy the art of working with my hands and assembling individual pieces into a functional whole.”

Combined Shape Caption Before taking the field at Notre Dame, the Ross brothers grew up as Morgan County Bulldogs. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption Before taking the field at Notre Dame, the Ross brothers grew up as Morgan County Bulldogs. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The twins worked hard to excel academically and athletically in high school, setting their sights high for college.

A year after graduating MCHS in 2013, Bailey and Austin were accepted into the University of Notre Dame in Indiana together, where they entered the Ivy League institution’s program for pre-health majors. The pair accomplished another lifelong goal there, to play football together at Notre Dame.

Explore Atlanta man honored with Carnegie Medal for Heroism

“As a child, with every fiber of my being, I yearned to do whatever it took to become a Notre Dame football player alongside my twin brother,” said Bailey, who noted the experience sealed his own affinity for orthopedic medicine. “Witnessing my teammates sustain serious orthopedic injuries and then recover to reach their NFL dreams solidified my interest in orthopedics.”

The twins graduated from Notre Dame in 2017, becoming the first members of their family to ever graduate. But they were only getting started as the twins went on to attend a first-tier medical school, Tulane University in New Orleans, La. The brothers graduated this spring and officially began their respective residency programs as orthopedic surgeons this summer. Austin stayed in Louisiana for his residency, while Bailey took a coveted spot at Emory to begin his residency tenure.

Combined Shape Caption The Ross brothers graduated from Notre Dame in 2017. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption The Ross brothers graduated from Notre Dame in 2017. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“It definitely meant more to be able to get where I am today alongside my brother,” said Austin. “Going to Notre Dame and Tulane alongside Bailey was an unparalleled experience for me. I didn’t have to worry about finding a roommate for most of those years which was really convenient. It was great to always have him close by, whether we were studying for an exam together or going out during Mardi Gras. We also worked on a lot of research together and the twin chemistry was ideal for grinding through projects.”

“Years of participating in team sports and growing up with a twin have fostered a strong sense of personal responsibility and duty to perform for teammates,” said Bailey, who also credited his sports background with influencing his approach to practicing medicine. “Wrestling and football also strengthened my spatial coordination and manual dexterity. My research experience has uncovered a passion for data-driven, evidence-based healthcare which will influence my everyday decisions as a resident and in my future practice. I believe my path to orthopedics has given me a unique perspective and skillset that will greatly benefit me, my co-residents, and my patients during my training.”

The twins’ parents, Candi and Brandon Ross, always knew their boys would achieve great success.

“We are beyond proud, but not surprised at all,” said Candi of her sons’ stellar accomplishments. “Since day one, they have been so self-motivated. When they get a goal in mind they achieve it. They don’t let anything get in their way. We are over the moon.”

“As a parent it really validates the vision Candi and I first had for the kids and all the difficult decisions we made and the sacrifices we made to put the kids in a spot to succeed,” said Brandon. “But most importantly, they are just good people. They are humble and genuine and love their family. They don’t brag about their accomplishments, they just want to use it to help people.”

Combined Shape Caption The twins' parents, Candi and Brandon Ross, always knew their boys would achieve great success. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption The twins' parents, Candi and Brandon Ross, always knew their boys would achieve great success. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The Ross family credits Morgan County with creating a positive environment with ample opportunities to prepare the twins to achieve success in life.

“We love this town. Madison is a small town where everybody knows everybody and everybody supports everybody. There is no better county around than Morgan,” said Candi and Brandon.

“Morgan County was an amazing place to grow up, and my time there played a critical role in my path to becoming a surgeon,” said Austin. “I was privileged to be able to participate in the IB program at MCHS which helped me tremendously in college. Wrestling in high school was a paramount experience that I still draw upon today; people say once you wrestle, everything else in life is easy, and I affirm that belief. The athleticism and resiliency I developed from wrestling were critical to me playing football at Notre Dame and getting through medical school. Thank you Coach John Robbins for mentoring me and making me a better person on and off the mat.”

“There are times in your life during which time seems to stand still and all of your energy and attention is focused on the present. For much of my life, sports gave me that feeling. I get that same feeling—the same one I got in the seconds after I shook hands with my opponent during the high school wrestling state finals, and in the backfield as a running back at Notre Dame—whenever I step in the operating room for orthopedic surgery,” said Bailey.

Explore Augusta University nurse traveling back to Ukraine asks others to help

“Much like an arena, I become completely immersed as if each procedure were the national championship. It is in these moments when the lights turn on and the pressure to perform sets in that I feel most like myself. I love the challenge. It motivates me to be the best I can be. Seeing patients regain their quality of life and even thanking me for my small role in their care has illustrated how important orthopedic care is to patients and how rewarding this profession can be at a personal level. This satisfaction from improving patients’ quality of life will provide a constant motivation to be the best surgeon I can be throughout my career.”

The twins are adjusting to living in different states as they climb the next rung in the ladder of success, working grueling schedules as first-year residents. But they believe all the hard work and sacrifice is worth it for the chance to help patients heal to restore their abilities and quality of life.

“Medicine appealed to me from an academic perspective and as an avenue to help others in my community,” said Austin.

“I realized how orthopedics gives people their lives back,” said Bailey. “While conducting extensive research on clinical outcomes within orthopedics and leading various student initiatives related to orthopedics, my journey began to feel less like a career interest I was pursuing and more like something I was being pulled towards.”

Credit: Morgan County Citizen Credit: Morgan County Citizen

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Morgan County Citizen. The Morgan County Citizen is an award-winning weekly newspaper of Madison, GA. Visit them online at morgancountycitizen.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.