More than $700 million in Paycheck Protection loans approved for Chatham businesses

The top five borrowers in the county were Thomas & Hutton, $5,266,200; Terminal Investment Corp., $5,140,958; Lummus Corp., $4,123,100; Southside Communities Fire Protection Inc., $3,113,918, and MacAljon Inc., $3,047,456.

Together the loans helped these five businesses retain just over 1,500 jobs.

According to the data, there is $54,630,892 in loans that haven't been disbursed in Chatham County.

In neighboring Bryan County, 1,112 loans were approved for a total of $50,555,642. Firearm manufacturer Daniel Defense received the highest loan amount, totaling just over $3 million.

In Effingham County, 1,194 loans were approved for a total of $50,409,351. Effingham Hospital received the highest loan amount, totaling $4,152,600.

There is about $5.9 million in loans across Bryan and Effingham counites that haven't been disbursed.

