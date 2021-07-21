An autopsy was performed and confirms Mincey died from gunshot wounds.

According to the July 17 release from GBI, SPD requested their assistance at approximately 10:19 p.m., 49 minutes after the traffic stop was initiated.

According to GBI's preliminary investigation, SPD stopped the man near East Bolton Street and Waters Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, after the driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

This marks the 54th officer-involved shooting that GBI has been requested to investigate this year. No Savannah police officers were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and upon completion, it will be provided to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This officer-involved shooting comes on the heels of the death of William Zachary Harvey, who died on April 2 in a Savannah Police Department interview room while being questioned in connection to an aggravated assault.

Five Savannah police officers were fired as a result of the investigation into Harvey's death.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Mincey disregarded commands:' GBI investigates fatal Savannah police officer-involved shooting