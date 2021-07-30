Meet Laura Nwogu, the quality of life reporter at Savannah Morning News

My middle name, Ijeoma, means good journey in the Nigerian language Igbo. For many, a good journey could mean many different things. It could mean making it to work on time or finally taking that trip you’ve been planning for ages. It could be as simple as walking your dog in the morning or as significant as living a life filled to the brim with wonderful people and memories. For me, my good journey has meant taking the chance to soak up culture in every place I land.

I can’t remember a time when I didn’t love writing. I’m pretty sure if I searched hard enough, I could find my booklet of stories I hand wrote in scraggly writing about far-off lands and fictional characters waiting for me to give them purpose. It was my superpower, and then it morphed. As I grew older, my love of information and learning more about different cultures and people grew into my desire to be a journalist.