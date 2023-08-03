McDonough resident aims to build base for homeless military veterans

This story was originally published by the Henry Herald.

Drew Walston is on a mission to help veterans find permanent living arrangements across the United States.

His first step, however, is to attack the homeless issue in the McDonough community where he resides. Walston’s mission, known as Mighty Hero Homes Inc., is slated to provide a base of 84 homes, for single and family living, in the Geranium City.

“We’re the only organization that exists for the sole purpose of providing affordable, permanent housing for homeless veterans,” Walston said. “Housing in which they would never have to move and they can ultimately own.”

The McDonough base will be located at the intersection of Henry Parkway and Henry Connector, and is the first of 450 bases that Walston plans to construct throughout the country.

“We’ve been working with the Henry County Development since November 2022 to secure land to put this first base,” Walston said. “We believe this first base will be a hallmark that literally thousands of people from all over the country would come to visit, and it would be an honor for me — and again I think for our fine city to be the pilot location throughout the county.”

His visit to McDonough City Hall on July 6 was to make the McDonough Council aware of his intentions with hopes that they would rally behind his cause. Further discussions into the effort resumed at the City Council meeting on July 17.

“Hopefully, it’s just the beginning for a longstanding discussion on what we’re going to do to house our homeless veterans,” Walston said. “Not only in Georgia or Henry County, McDonough, but all over the country.”

The planned community will be gated and well lit. It will provide on-site amenities and services which range from heath care to job assistance. The on-site Community Center is where all the training will take place, Walston said.

“Health services for our veterans will also take place here, as well as a coffee shop, commissary and other amenities that base residents would be able to enjoy,” he said.

A collaborative meeting with Connecting Henry also highlighted Walston’s efforts.

“It is my sincere desire that our first base be in McDonough, Georgia,” Walston said.

“There are 33,000 to 37,000 homeless veterans in the United States depending on what data choice you choose to believe, but one homeless veteran is too many. It’s a solve-able problem, and we believe we have the solution to eradicate homeless veterans.”

